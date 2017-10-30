Probation and Fine for Unlicensed Driver Who Killed Abrehet Hagos in Washington Heights Kyara DeJesus hit Abrehet Hagos with a Mercedes at Broadway and W. 180th Street. She was not charged by NYPD or Manhattan DA Cy Vance for taking the victim’s life.

A motorist who killed a pedestrian while driving without a valid license in Washington Heights last year was sentenced to probation and a fine.

Kyara DeJesus, of Harlem, hit 50-year-old Abrehet Hagos with a Mercedes at Broadway and W. 180th Street on the evening of November 13, 2016, causing fatal injuries to the victim’s head and torso.

Hagos, a resident of the Bronx, died at Harlem Hospital.

DeJesus, then 24, was charged with second degree aggravated unlicensed operation. She was not charged by NYPD or Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance for the act of killing Hagos.

In exchange for a guilty plea, last week DeJesus was sentenced to two years probation and a fine of $1,000, plus $88 in fees, according to court records.

A low-level misdemeanor, aggravated unlicensed operation is the default charge applied by prosecutors when a motorist kills a person while driving without a valid license. Unlicensed drivers killed at least six people walking in NYC in 2016, according to crash data tracked by Streetsblog. None of those drivers was charged for taking a life.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles revoked DeJesus’s license, which means she may apply to have her driving privileges reinstated after a period of time prescribed by the DMV.