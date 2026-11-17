How excited were we all earlier this year when Gov. Hochul and the state legislature passed a law allowing New York City to finally rein in the worst of the worst super-speeders?
We were very excited because the law would finally marry the city’s speed-enforcement camera system to real accountability: the city could order the installation of speed-limiting devices inside cars whose drivers got more than 15 school-zone speed-camera tickets in one year.
We’ve heard virtually nothing from the Mamdani administration on its plans to implement the law, but the City Council took a step forward last month when Council Member Kayla Santosuosso (D-Bay Ridge) introduced an actual bill to require the mayor to create and launch such an enforcement regime by the end of May 2027.
As loudly as that clock is ticking inside my head, it appears to be a lullaby for everyone else in town. Every day, I refresh the list of supporters of Santosuosso’s bill, and every day, I’m disappointed by how few members of the supposedly safety-conscious Council have signed on, and by how little urgency Speaker Julie Menin is exhibiting. I’m not panicking yet, but the bill is stuck at just 19 of 51 Council members, so I’d thought I’d use one of those hyperlinked sentences to remind our esteemed lawmakers whathappenswhenspeedingdriversarenotreinedin: theykillus.
The Department of Transportation has also pointed out that drivers with 16 speed-camera tickets are twice as likely to be involved in a crash to begin with. Once they get to 20 such tickets, they’re four times as likely. Thirty tickets? Fifty times as likely.
You get the idea. But does the City Council? Pass Intro 1153 now.
In other news:
If only more judges understood the Department of Transportation’s authority to make roadways safer — but Brooklyn Judge Inga O’Neale did by tossing a lawsuit by a random NIMBY against bike lanes on Brooklyn and Kingston avenues. (Reddit)
A hit-and-run driver hit someone in Brooklyn — and the cops said he was just “lying in the roadway.” Really? Sounds like the only thing lying is that preliminary report. (NYDN)
We always refer to The New York Post as our favorite tabloid, despite all the problems we have with its suburban, windshield perspective on the streetscape, but we do have to give at hat tip to former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Hochul for their appropriately critical, yet honest, best wishes in this Post birthday video.
Meet a real New York City hero: Lord of Bench. (Jacobin)
Our Open Plans colleague Jackson Chabot celebrated the victory of the mayor’s “government efficiency” ballot referenda with WNYC.
And the Post and Streetsblog covered Gov. Hochul’s “raid” on the MTA. (Our graphic was better.)
Following up on our own coverage of the cost of owning a car, Hunters Point Ledger did a nice visualization: The cost of owning a car for one year is the same as nearly 6,000 subway rides, or daily subway or bus commutes all year long for 12 people (more if they only have to go into work four days a week).
A part of the long-closed East River Esplanade will reopen this week. (Patch)
Meet the perfect location for a sandwich shop, which I’m happy to open and operate if I can get some backers. (West Side Rag)
Food for thought: Queens BP Donovan Richards wants to close fast-food restaurants for housing. (Queens Eagle)
And, finally, in case you missed it, “Saturday Night Live” took on the horse carriage “issue.” It’s not a perfect sketch, but it’s a reminder that the only time I wish I was working at SNL instead of at Streetsblog is when the entire cast breaks out in Broadway show tune parodies when debating the transportation issues of the day:
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.