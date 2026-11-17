How excited were we all earlier this year when Gov. Hochul and the state legislature passed a law allowing New York City to finally rein in the worst of the worst super-speeders?

We were very excited because the law would finally marry the city’s speed-enforcement camera system to real accountability: the city could order the installation of speed-limiting devices inside cars whose drivers got more than 15 school-zone speed-camera tickets in one year.

We’ve heard virtually nothing from the Mamdani administration on its plans to implement the law, but the City Council took a step forward last month when Council Member Kayla Santosuosso (D-Bay Ridge) introduced an actual bill to require the mayor to create and launch such an enforcement regime by the end of May 2027.

As loudly as that clock is ticking inside my head, it appears to be a lullaby for everyone else in town. Every day, I refresh the list of supporters of Santosuosso’s bill, and every day, I’m disappointed by how few members of the supposedly safety-conscious Council have signed on, and by how little urgency Speaker Julie Menin is exhibiting. I’m not panicking yet, but the bill is stuck at just 19 of 51 Council members, so I’d thought I’d use one of those hyperlinked sentences to remind our esteemed lawmakers what happens when speeding drivers are not reined in: they kill us.

The Department of Transportation has also pointed out that drivers with 16 speed-camera tickets are twice as likely to be involved in a crash to begin with. Once they get to 20 such tickets, they’re four times as likely. Thirty tickets? Fifty times as likely.

You get the idea. But does the City Council? Pass Intro 1153 now.

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