A reckless driver reportedly traveling at out-of-control speeds killed one cyclist and injured another three more people inside other cars before crashing into a parked truck to end the carnage on Thursday night on the busy main street of Harlem.

The 8 p.m. crash comes just a few days after Mayor Mamdani was criticized by the pro-car right for announcing that speed-limit reductions in school zones would be in effect all day, not just during school hours.

According to police, the 49-year-old driver of a red Hyundai was heading eastbound on W. 125th Street and was near Frederick Douglass Boulevard when he struck a 33-year-old male bicyclist and a 28-year-old male bicyclist in the right lane of the wide roadway. ABC7 said both men were delivery workers.

The driver, whom the Daily News reported was speeding, continued east and struck a Toyota Rav 4, injuring its 40-year-old occupant, and a parked Lexus that was occupied by two men, 28 and 23. Both of those men were injured, too.

The carnage ended when the Hyundai driver crashed into an unoccupied and parked NYPD vehicle and an unoccupied tractor trailer, cops said. Photos from the crash site show damage to vehicles consistent with a high rate of speed.

The younger cyclist was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. The other cyclist and the other injured car occupants were taken to Harlem Hospital, the cyclist in critical condition, the others stable, cops said.

Police declined to say whether the driver was speeding, drunk, distracted or simply murderous at the time of the crash. It is unclear if he is injured or arrested, but a police spokesperson said that a "person of interest" was "taken into custody at the scene."

Cops provided no further information.

People who are struck by drivers at 20 miles per hour — a standard speed limit that advocates want Mayor Mamdani to implement — have a 90-percent chance of surviving. But those odds decrease dramatically as drivers hit higher speeds. At 30 miles per hour, a pedestrian has a 60-percent chance of surviving.

At 40 miles per hour, the pedestrian has only a 20-percent chance of surviving.

Such statistics reveal the frustration many street safety advocates feel when drivers and their political enablers argue against speed-limit reductions.

The hour of the crash — 8:05 p.m. on a Thursday — also bolsters Mayor Mamdani's argument that school zone speed limits should remain in effect not only in the hours that children are in classes, but at all times because schools are typically at the center of communities.

P.S. 154, for example, is one block from the crash site. The school is named after Harriet Tubman and has 140 students, all below the age of 11.

This is a breaking story and will be updated later.