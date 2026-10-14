Demolition Derby: Cops Crash Their Squad Cars In A High-Speed Chase … In A Park!
Two cops crashes their cars into each other in Flushing Meadows Park. We have the story.
3:50 PM EDT on October 14, 2026
Sammy Sussman joined Streetsblog in May 2026 as law enforcement reporter after successful stints at New York Focus and The New York Times. In 2019, he interned on a team that won a Pulitzer.
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