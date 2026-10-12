Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Holiday Weekend Edition

Headlines from Friday and the weekend.
12:28 AM EDT on October 12, 2026
The word news set into tile
The word news set into tile Photo: David Michalczuk

Sunday’s rain has passed and the weather is (supposed to be) beautiful today. If you’re lucky enough to have the day off — get outside.

Streetsblog will be back at full steam on Tuesday; for now, spend your holiday Monday on the Great American Road Trip, without leaving New York City:

Here’s a rundown of the weekend’s news:

  • Mayor Mamdani brought cars back to Freedom Drive several weeks ahead of schedule and the Parks Department won’t explain why. (NY Times)
  • Pressure is building on Hizzoner as he navigates an increasingly fraught relationship with the NYPD. (Jewish Currents)
  • Penn Station expansion opponents argue that MTA Chair Janno Lieber is repeating Chris Christie’s ARC Tunnel mistakes with his refusal to go along with President Trump’s plans to rebuild the hub in place. (Our Town)
  • The tech bro who wants to close the Third Avenue L stop got some favorable ink in The Post.
  • Big disruptions will hit NJ Transit over the next five weeks due to construction on the new North Portal Bridge. (Gothamist, NY Post)
  • A hit-and-run driver critically injured a pedestrian on Jamaica Avenue in Queens early on Sunday morning. (amNY)
  • The City Council will consider a bill to ban pedicabs outside Broady theaters. (PIX11)
  • “Some New Yorkers” are booting drivers for parking in front of their driveways, according to Gothamist.
  • The Post is up in arms over a new DSNY program that pays New Yorkers for reporting illegal dumping.
  • Manhattan Community Board 8 voted down a resolution in favor of a Central Park e-bike ban. (Upper East Site)
  • Uber is on the defensive as it pumps millions of dollars into Gov. Hochul’s re-election. (Politico)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Auto Insurance

50 States Of Fraud: Take The Great American Road Trip Without Leaving NYC

October 12, 2026
Crystal Hudson

Prospect Heights Tried a Lighter Approach to Street Cleaning Enforcement — It Didn’t Work

October 9, 2026
Cycle of Rage

Cycle Of Rage: One Crash Shows How Reckless Car Drivers Ruin Kids’ Childhoods

October 9, 2026
Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

Friday Video: How Mamdani Can Avoid His BQE Bypass Boondoggle

October 9, 2026
David Meyer

Inside Baseball: Kuntzman To Step Down At Streetsblog; David Meyer To Take Over

October 9, 2026
See all posts