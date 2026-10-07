Finally: City, MTA to Test-Run Bus-Mounted Cameras On Bike Lane Blockers
DOT and the MTA are finally getting ready to expand automatic enforcement to ding drivers who block bike lanes.
By Dave Colon
12:05 AM EDT on October 7, 2026
Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride. He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.
Read More:
Automated Enforcement | Bike Lanes | Buses | DOT | MTA
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
SEE IT: These Plate-Defacing Workers Put The ‘Con’ In Con Edison
Video shows Con Ed workers illegally parking, illegally idling and illegally defacing their license plate — and NYPD letting them off the hook.
October 7, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines: Safe Kids, Safe City Edition
One school on Clarkson Streets has safe, easy-to-use gates. Plus other news.
October 7, 2026
SEE IT! Reckless Cop Strikes Cyclist After Running Red Light In An Unmarked Car
Video obtained by Streetsblog shows the traumatic moment of impact.
October 6, 2026
This Trucking Industry Veteran Wants Every Truck To Have Life-Saving Side Guards
All trucks should have side guards! Yet the city only mandates some trucks get the life-saving, easy-to-install barriers.
October 6, 2026
Desperately Needed Bus and Bike Lanes Are Coming to Brownstone Brooklyn
DeKalb and Lafayette Avenues are getting makeovers that will give bus and bike riders their fair share of the road.
October 6, 2026