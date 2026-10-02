Friday’s Headlines: Oracle of Freight Edition

I feel unto an oracle from ancient Greek mythology — except my vision is blurry: I keep seeing the future, yet it never comes to pass.

But next week, the city will take yet another step forward in its quest to ship more goods around town on water and cargo bikes with a genuine seminal development: the deployment of the first refrigerated e-cargo bike.

I rode it on Thursday at the annual Empire Clean Vehicle Festival in Union Square. It’s a Fulpra Quatro, four-wheeled, pedal-assist electric bike, similar to the kind you see with the Amazon logos — except this one can carry 815 pounds of perishable cargo in its refrigerated payload (Fulpra U.S. consultant/adviser Paul Lipson cheerfully handed out still-cold ice cream sandwiches, making him, perhaps, the first Good Humor Man whose route is the Blue Highway).

Yesterday was just a dog-and-pony show. But on Wednesday, Fulpra will use the East River and a freight ferry called Blue Highway 1 to transport 4,000 pounds of produce from the Hunts Point Market to the NYC Ferry dock on E. 34th Street, where the pallets will be unloaded, broken down and reloaded onto Fulpra cargo quads for transport to a New York University food pantry supplied by a Hunts Point-based food rescue organization. The refrigerated bike will carry the most-perishable produce, such as fragile vegetable stuff that is stranger to my colon, while other conventional Fulpra quad bikes will handle less-perishable goods.

The small, bike-lane-width, 15 mile-per-hour max quads will replace a much bigger, much-more-dangerous truck.

Of course, this is just a test and definitely not ready for prime time … yet. What’s still needed are bike-sized shipping containers that can be hoisted from a produce wholesaler at Hunts Point onto a boat and then unloaded directly onto the chassis of a cargo bike. And more refrigerated units will be needed. And then scaled up, up and up.

But little loop around Union Square and an ice cream sandwich as a dessert shows what is possible.

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