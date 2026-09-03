Cop Left Pedestrian To Die After Hit-and-Run — And Told His Pals To Lie About It: DA
A cop drove recklessly, struck a woman, lied about it, and got his friends to lie about it, Queens prosecutors say.
12:18 PM EDT on September 3, 2026
Sammy Sussman joined Streetsblog in May 2026 as law enforcement reporter after successful stints at New York Focus and The New York Times. In 2019, he interned on a team that won a Pulitzer.
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