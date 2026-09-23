Wednesday’s Headlines: Delivery Worker Victory Edition
DoorDash finally pays the piper (Streetsblog gets action). Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on September 23, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
MTA Chair Open To New Fare Structure Ahead Of 2027 Fare Hike
"When you make it easier for people to ride, they're going to ride," one advocate said.
September 23, 2026
DOT Eyes Bike Lane On That Viaduct Around Grand Central Terminal
Advocates called it a "no-brainer."
September 23, 2026
Opinion: The Toughest Choice Was The Only Choice On The BQE
People have lots of opinions about what should happen to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, but the only opinion that will end up mattering is the one belonging to the Transportation commissioner. So here it is.
September 23, 2026
A Better Busway Is Coming To Livingston Street In Downtown Brooklyn
The Mamdani administration will extend the Livingston Street busway west of its current terminal at Smith Street, freeing an existing bus lane from a morass of placard abuse.
September 22, 2026
Roundup: Local New York Jurisdictions Target the Wrong ‘E-Bikes’ as Market Outpaces State Law
Local lawmakers in New York state are all over the map when it comes to addressing unsafe and illegal e-motos in their communities.
September 22, 2026