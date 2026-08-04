Tuesday’s Headlines: Oprah Winfrey Edition

Who did we elect, Mayor Mamdani or Mayor Winfrey?

City and State deserves huge kudos for its story on Monday that released — for the first time, as far as we know — the full list of hard-working city officials tax-payer funded elites in the city government who are ferried around 24 hours a day, seven days a week in chauffeured, city-owned cars.

The list had some obvious names — commissioners and deputy mayors — but also some head-scratchers (two people in the City Hall press shop? A chief of staff to a deputy mayor?). Reset the needle because we’re a broken record, but shouldn’t the people helping to inform policy in this city be getting to work the same way that the vast majority of New Yorkers do — via the subway, the bus, on foot or on a ferry?

And not for nothing, as much as we love Press Secretary and Chicago transplant Joe Calvello, shouldn’t he be experiencing his new city (and informing city policy?) on the street, not in the back of an SUV bubble?

The best part of the City and State story was the manner in which the city elite defended the perk and their frenzied 24-7 lifestyles. You know what? New York might be a lot better served if the mayor’s chief of staff wasn’t working 24-7 from the back seat of a limo, but was stuck on the F train at 1:30 a.m. and had a random conversation with a constituent who had an insight that seems to only happen at 1:30 a.m. between Fort Hamilton Parkway and Church Avenue.

And as good as the City and State story was, it failed to notice the elephant in the room: The thousands of other city elite — er, sorry, workers — who are given “take-home cars,” which is actually even more egregious than the chauffeured city car availed to the elite of the elite.

In 2019, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he would cut, by 500, the number of take-home cars. Who knows what happened to that promise? (We asked the Department of Citywide Administrative Services about it, plus a raft of other questions, and the agency said it would get back to us today.)

I’m off the rest of the week for a little R&R (and some serious PT on my still-lame shoulder), so Managing Editor David Meyer and Associate Editor JK Trotter are in charge … and on it.

In other news: