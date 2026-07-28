Tuesday’s Headlines: NYPD Fails On Bus Speeds Edition

You know we toot our horn louder and more piercingly than most outlets, but today we rise to praise Liam Quigley’s story yesterday in Gothamist about naggingly slow bus speeds.

Sure, there’s some good news: bus speeds have “mostly improved” on the 67 total routes where the MTA equipped buses with cameras to automatically ticket bus lane blockers — with speeds increasing by 5 percent overall.

But on nine routes with camera enforcement, bus speeds actually dropped. One of the buses’ problem could be attributed to construction on its route. But one the other eight routes, we have met the enemy … and it is plate-covering scofflaws.

Quigley’s story had plenty of pictures of drivers who cover their plate or raise their trunk lids so that bus cameras can’t snap their license plates — which, if you know anything about me, people who deface or cover their plates has been a personal obsession as well.

So when automated enforcement is thwarted, who ya gonna call? It’s up to the NYPD to make sure bus routes are free of illegally parked cars and, more important, cars with unreadable plates that are willfully preventing camera enforcement.

How is the NYPD doing? Not very well. A quick search of the city’s Open Data portal showed that from fiscal year 2024 (July 2023-June 2024) to fiscal year 2026 (which just concluded), the NYPD wrote 12 percent fewer tickets in the key categories related to defacing or covering a plate. And in the fiscal year just ended, the NYPD’s massive force of officers and traffic enforcement agents wrote just 8,793 tickets for “fraudulent use of a parking permit” (also known as placard abuse).

That’s virtually none.

So the next time you’re on a bus stuck in traffic, first, blame the scofflaw driver who covered his plate to avoid getting a ticket, but also blame the NYPD for not targeting these hot spots with boots on the ground.

Oh, and speaking of buses, Dave Colon had a nifty story yesterday about how they’ll be spewing pollution for the near future.

In other news: