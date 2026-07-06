Monday’s Headlines: See Spot Run Edition

Let’s talk trash: People who criticize the effort to containerize residential trash in shared bins are full of garbage when they complain that the so-called Empire Bins will remove “parking” spaces.

The latest flare up in the Dumpster fire of our soul came late last week in Gothamist. The Brian Lehrer-influenced news blog got under out skin by — again — claiming the mantel of defending New Yorkers from having “parking” spaces “replaced” by the Sanitation Department’s ambitious (and successful) effort to get garbage out of the way of pedestrians and into the curbside lane where it belongs. (Our story on the same subject took a very different angle, because we care about people, livable streets and quality of life, not preserving the maximum amount of public space for car owners to seize for free, but, hey, vive la difference.)

The Gothamist story did have a new detail in it (but one clearly cherry-picked to make things sound more controversial): apparently, there’s a new calculation of how many parking spaces there even are in New York City. For years, the Department of Transportation had used three million as the figure, which means the new Empire Bins would only repurpose 1 percent of what many people call “parking” spaces.

But Gothamist discovered by reading actual environmental documents that the DSNY is now using 1.96 million as the number of “parking” spaces because the agency used computer mapping techniques and other science to count all the loading zones, fire hydrants, curb cuts, and other “No parking” zones and subtract them from long-accepted three million today.

So according to Gothamist, the bins “could erase … 1.52 percent of the city’s legal street parking spots!” (Emphasis and exclamation mark added just to poke fun at Gothamist).

Reminder: The bins are not erasing anything except decades of poor garbage logistics, cluttered up pedestrian space, and rats. If the editors at Gothamist ( ) really believe that pedestrian space that’s free of garbage and vermin is less important than space to store cars, well, they need to think hard about their readership. And Brian Lehrer needs to read Streetsblog.

In other news from the long weekend: