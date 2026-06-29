Monday’s Headlines: Fix Bedford Now Edition

With almost six months in City Hall under his belt, Mayor Mamdani has yet to restore the three blocks of the Bedford Avenue protected bike lane his predecessor ripped up — defying his campaign pledge to complete projects altered, stalled or nixed by Eric Adams.

Streetsblog reporter Sophia Lebowitz asked City Hall about it last week, and the administration responded with pablum. “The mayor is proud to have restarted many street safety projects that were paused, cancelled or curtailed by the previous administration, and we will have more projects to announce in the weeks and months to come,” a spokesman said, adding, “Stay tuned!” (Read Lebowitz’s story here.)

Back to zero.

That’s disappointing. And given that our popular “Mamdani-O-Meter” tracks the number of days since Mayor Mamdani last disappointed the livable streets movement, we’re resetting said meter to zero.

And we’re going to keep it at zero until the mayor follows through on his campaign pledge. Indeed, we wake up every morning disappointed that Bedford Avenue hasn’t been restored to safety (there were 47-percent fewer injuries on the strip before a portion of the bike lane was removed, according to DOT). (And it’s worth noting that not all the items on our comprehensive “Mamdani Tracker” have been completed.)

Mayor Mamdani promised to put safety over politics when it comes to designing city streets, pledging to end the political gamesmanship of his predecessor. “What we must do now is build for a new future. One that understands safety as something that is paramount, not as something that has to be negotiated,” he said in January.

We couldn’t agree more, but anything less than a fully safe Bedford Avenue is zero.

In other news: