Thursday’s Headlines: Far Above Cayuga’s Waters Edition

People are always asking me, “What’s the state of local journalism?”

Usually, I say, “How should I know? Go ask editors at outlets that are struggling to connect their readers with vibrant local news that matters to them and improves our city, because I’m not one of those!”

But all kidding (and national trends) aside, from where I sit in New York City, local news is thriving — albeit on a completely different scale and in media that didn’t exist when I got into the business five decades ago. Unlike the rest of the country, New York City has so many outlets for local news — Hell Gate, Gothamist, The City Reporter, Chalkbeat, Documented NY, and City Limits, not to mention neighborhood sites like West Side Rag, Williamsburg365, EV Grieve and Tribeca Citizen — that residents can not only get the news they need, but also multiple takes on the news they need (some neighborhoods have pro-development sites competing against NIMBY sites, even!).

Is all this news-gathering sustainable? That’s a better question — and one that I’ll be addressing today as I travel far above Cayuga’s waters to Cornell University to appear on the panel, “How Is Local Journalism Doing?” hosted by the Cornell First Amendment Clinic (full disclosure: our lawyers) and also featuring Mazin Sidahmed of Documented.

Here’s the clinic’s pitch: “New York City’s media landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. Legacy outlets are shrinking while independent and nonprofit newsrooms are emerging to fill the void. This shift raises a host of important and largely unresolved legal questions about press freedom, source protection, and newsgathering rights.” Sounds spicy.

If you want to watch, simply clic k this link at 3 p.m. today.

In other news: