Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: We Were Right (Times Two) Edition

Sure, we spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back, but there are two more reasons. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on June 10, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines: We Were Right (Times Two) Edition
Blue and orange day (with the correct Pantone!) Click here for the Knicks official colors
Today’s headlines are sponsored by the City and State NY annual Rebuilding NY Summit later this month. Streetsblog readers get a 25% discount with the promo code STREETSBLOGNYC here.

If you know Streetsblog, you know we spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back for being right. So let’s do that again.

In the first we-told-you-so moment, Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health (no slouches there), in partnership with the Yale School of Public Health (equally impressive, if you ask us) documented anew that crashes have declined dramatically in Manhattan’s congestion relief zone, thanks to the central business district toll that began on Jan. 5, 2025.

The findings, published in the esteemed American Journal of Epidemiology, showed that crashes in the zone averaged 549 crashes per month, but dropped to an average of 496 crashes per month in the six months after implementation — a decline of almost 10 percent. Meanwhile, crashes in a representative control group dropped by only 2 percent.

We’ve been reporting on the safety benefits of congestion pricing for months, so it’s nice to see the longhairs of the Ivy League confirm our findings. We’ll let them buy next time we’re at the Player’s Club.

Part deux of our victory tour came in the form of a report from the NYU Tandon School of Engineering in the respected journal Sustainable Mobility and Transport. Scholars Marcel Moran, Malik Salman and Takahiro Yabe found that bike use soars after the installation of protected bike lanes — which is what we’ve been saying for years: the city needs to create safe roadways and the ridership will follow.

The report also found that bike riding increases substantially among seniors after the installation of a protected bike lane because “there is evidence that older adults may be
less likely to bike unless and until improved bicycle lanes are provided.”

And that’s why we and others who care about our seniors have been advocating so strongly for protected bike lanes, most recently on W. 72nd Street in Manhattan, having seen the benefits of bike lanes for seniors in other communities.

Hey, Tandon, you’re buying at the House of Wax.

In other, less-self-congratulatory, news:

  • It’s officially “Wear Blue and Orange Day,” as proclaimed by Knick-loving Mayor Mamdani. Meanwhile, the watch party outside the Garden is on … with lots of rules and recriminations. (NYDN, NY Post, Gothamist)
  • In a related story, the NYPD’s overtime trough runneth over. (Hell Gate)
  • Muscle truck buyers care more about their twisted definition of machismo than high gas prices, pollution or endangering their kids. (NY Times)
  • Jersey City is still eating our lunch at quick fix safety features. (NJ.com)
  • Newsday did an interesting video about a just-settled settlement for the family of a Long Island woman who was struck by an LIRR train.
  • The World Cup is really just a commuting story. (The City Reporter)
  • The city co-named part of Driggs Avenue after the beloved Greenpoint teacher Matthew Jensen. (Instagram)
  • And, finally, what’s Eric Adams up to these days?
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Greenways

City’s Queens Waterfront Greenway Plan Seems Tailor-Made to Placate Vickie Paladino

June 10, 2026
Elections

The StreetsPAC Bump: Group Issues NYC Endorsements For Statehouse Races

June 10, 2026
Car-Free Streets

From Parking To Park: Hunter Students Want Curbside Hangout Space

June 10, 2026
Penn Station

Amtrak’s Penn Station Dog And Pony Show Avoided the Only Question That Matters

June 9, 2026
Trucks

Brooklynites Fight to Get Big-Rigs Off Their Block As City Preps Truck Route Revamp

June 9, 2026
See all posts