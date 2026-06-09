Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Knicks in Six Edition

Wait 'til next game! Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on June 9, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines: Knicks in Six Edition
Wemby finally lived up to the hype. Photos: NBA

Well, Sleepy Don cursed the Knickerbockers, who finally lost a game for the first time since late April (the president caught an earful for that). But let’s face it, it’s hard to sweep the Western Conference champs, so don’t fret, Knicks nation. Jalen Brunson and Co. will get back on track on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Oh, speaking of the Garden, the big story yesterday before the tipoff was also at the World’s Most Famous Arena, or, at least, under it, with Amtrak releasing new renderings of its renovation plans for Penn Station.

Every outlet covered it — with typical first-day takes (cheerleading in the Post and the Times, some quibbles from the News). But Streetsblog, as always, raised the central question that Amtrak refused to fully answer: Who’s paying for it? (Gothamist, in fairness, also asked the same question.)

Still, the renderings look nice:

Rendering: Practice for Architecture And Urbanism

In other news:

  • Gov. Hochul broke ground on a new section of the Second Avenue Subway, which is nice for scheduling purposes, but there really wasn’t much news there, as even the Times’ windy pre-embargo story revealed. The News and Gothamist also covered.
  • The Sunset Post ramped up its no truck route coverage with some tabloid spice.
  • A beloved history teacher of mine died after being run down by a driver, which is just another in tens of thousands of wastes. (NY Times)
  • Why do fatal crashes caused by school bus companies not show up on the companies’ federal safety records? ProPublica got to the bottom of it.
  • We’d like to wish Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie a speedy recovery:
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Penn Station

Amtrak’s Penn Station Dog And Pony Show Avoided the Only Question That Matters

June 9, 2026
Trucks

Brooklynites Fight to Get Big-Rigs Off Their Block As City Preps Truck Route Revamp

June 9, 2026
Safety

After Jerry: Three People Who Want To Succeed Nadler in Congress Court Streetsblog Readers

June 9, 2026
Op-Ed

Opinion: ‘Transit-Oriented Development’ Also Means Housing That Actually Invests in Transit

June 9, 2026
Protected Bike Lanes

DOT Will Install Protected Bike Lane On Key Bklyn Bridge Connection This Fall

June 9, 2026
See all posts