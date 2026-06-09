Tuesday’s Headlines: Knicks in Six Edition

Well, Sleepy Don cursed the Knickerbockers, who finally lost a game for the first time since late April (the president caught an earful for that). But let’s face it, it’s hard to sweep the Western Conference champs, so don’t fret, Knicks nation. Jalen Brunson and Co. will get back on track on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Oh, speaking of the Garden, the big story yesterday before the tipoff was also at the World’s Most Famous Arena, or, at least, under it, with Amtrak releasing new renderings of its renovation plans for Penn Station.

Every outlet covered it — with typical first-day takes (cheerleading in the Post and the Times, some quibbles from the News). But Streetsblog, as always, raised the central question that Amtrak refused to fully answer: Who’s paying for it? (Gothamist, in fairness, also asked the same question.)

Still, the renderings look nice:

Rendering: Practice for Architecture And Urbanism

In other news:

Gov. Hochul broke ground on a new section of the Second Avenue Subway, which is nice for scheduling purposes, but there really wasn’t much news there, as even the Times’ windy pre-embargo story revealed. The News and Gothamist also covered.

The Sunset Post ramped up its no truck route coverage with some tabloid spice.

A beloved history teacher of mine died after being run down by a driver, which is just another in tens of thousands of wastes. (NY Times)

Why do fatal crashes caused by school bus companies not show up on the companies’ federal safety records? ProPublica got to the bottom of it.

We’d like to wish Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie a speedy recovery: