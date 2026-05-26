Tuesday’s Headlines: Knicks of Time Edition

What a great weekend it was for so many people, thanks to the Knicks climactic sweep of the Cavs of Cleveland (aka New York Central).

Locally, of course, the NYPD again put the kibosh on a viewing party outside MSG, a decision that seemed to have the mayor’s OK (the Post covered it). You can’t spell “Courtesy, professionalism, respect” without “no fun allowed.” AP’s Jake Offenhartz asked all the right questions:

Here's the NYPD's explanation for why they canceled the public viewing event outside MSG. Not sure why 6 arrests of 6,000 people is more "problematic" than other events (SantaCon! St. Pat's!) that the NYPD doesn't pull permits for.



Spox for @NYCMayor referred comment to NYPD https://t.co/MjnEIheYg6 pic.twitter.com/PVkXeIIfcM — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) May 26, 2026

Council Member Oswald Feliz was on the right side, while Eric Adams just filled the world with AI slop.

In other news: