Skip to content
Safety

Tuesday’s Headlines: Knicks of Time Edition

Basketball itself has become an arena. Plus more news.
6:20 AM EDT on May 26, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines: Knicks of Time Edition
AI slop from Eric Adams. Via X

What a great weekend it was for so many people, thanks to the Knicks climactic sweep of the Cavs of Cleveland (aka New York Central).

Locally, of course, the NYPD again put the kibosh on a viewing party outside MSG, a decision that seemed to have the mayor’s OK (the Post covered it). You can’t spell “Courtesy, professionalism, respect” without “no fun allowed.” AP’s Jake Offenhartz asked all the right questions:

Council Member Oswald Feliz was on the right side, while Eric Adams just filled the world with AI slop.

In other news:

  • Streetsblog Empire State covered U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff’s Friday ruling that the MTA didn’t need to allow Amtrak access to commuter railways in upstate New York and Connecticut for non-commercial train movement in a story here. Check it out.
  • Caputo’s did not close because of th Court Street bike lane! (NY Post)
  • … But the Court Street bike lane is apparently blocked non-stop over by I-278. (News 12 Brooklyn)
  • NYC Ferry is booming. (Bloomberg)
  • There’s no time for state pols to crack down on e-bikes. (Gothamist)
  • The Times had more on last week’s fatal crash on the Upper West Side, but precious little about street safety.
  • Type fast for those $50 World Cup tickets! (Gothamist)
  • A cyclist was doored in Queens in what ABC 7 bizarrely and incorrectly called a “freak accident.” PIX11 also covered.
  • Striking LIRR workers won raises and gave up nothing on work rules. (Gothamist)
  • Grand Central Madison has a new entrance. (amNY)
  • The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation wants to give old unused tram cars a second life. (NY Times)
  • Bike New York teaches adults how to bike, too. (NY Times)
  • The state will delay highway repairs in Staten Island after drivers complained. (S.I. Advance)
  • A driver crashed a BMW into a parked car in Cypress Hills, injuring himself and a passenger. (News 12 Brooklyn)
  • You can now access Grand Central Madison from 45th Street and Madison Avenue. (Gothamist)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Streetsblog
Streetsblog
This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog New York City

Penn Station

The Great Mirage: Amtrak’s Big Penn Station Reveal Sidesteps Who Will Pay For Renovations

May 26, 2026
Outdoor Dining

Mamdani and Menin Blame Each Other For Delays to Fix Outdoor Dining

May 26, 2026
Streetsblog Empire State |MTA

Amtrak Fails To Regain Metro-North Rail Access After Lawsuit

May 26, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Livable Streets

Memorial Day Musing: Can Block Parties Unite A Broken America?

May 25, 2026
Elections and Politics

I’ve Fought City Hall for Safer Streets. Now I’ll Fight Washington.

May 25, 2026
See all posts