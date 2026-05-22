Friday’s Headlines: Sammy’s Law Edition

Community boards representing more than 1.7 million people across neighborhoods most afflicted by traffic violence have voted to ask the Department of Transportation to slow down drivers.

Two boards — Manhattan CB8 and Brooklyn CB2 — joined the cavalcade on Wednesday night, passing resolutions asking the Mamdani administration to reduce the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour, a power granted to the city by the state under the so-called “Sammy’s Law” in 2024. Thus far, DOT has used the power for just a single neighborhood-wide slow zone, in the southernmost end of Manhattan, where it was almost impossible to get to 25 miles per hour anyway.

Here’s an updated map of the areas of the city where community boards are asking for safety over speed:

Of those neighborhoods, the closest vote came on the Upper East Side, where CB8 members voted 23-15 (with five abstentions) in favor of a slow zone. The vote came after a surprisingly heated debate as street safety advocates pointed out repeatedly that people who are struck by drivers at 20 miles per hour have a 90-percent chance of surviving, but people who are struck at 30 miles per hour have a 60-percent chance of surviving, which drops to only a 20-percent chance of surviving at 40 miles per hour.

Street safety advocate and board member Paul Krikler passionately testified that implementation of Sammy’s Law is a no-brainer.

“I have seen very few items come before the board where you can actually make a very simple decision that can have a dramatic impact on number of people in our community who don’t die or don’t get maimed or have their lives altered dramatically,” he said of the five-mile-per-hour speed limit reduction. “This, in my opinion, is one of those moments. So, please, please join in voting yes.”

None of the board members who voted “no” votes, none of the board members spoke against the resolution with any objections worthy of the erudition for which Upper East Siders pride themselves. Board member Edward Hartzog yelled for three-and-a-half minutes about truck drivers making dangerous turns (true!) and that humans commit errors (true!) and that Queens Boulevard is just as dangerous as ever, despite all the safety interventions (false!) before saying that he opposes “a constant push to decrease speed limits without putting the onus on pedestrians” to wear lights and special clothing to avoid being struck.

Area resident Andrew Fine gave a rare performance. After listening to members of Families for Safe Streets — who are not paid and only become members of the group after someone close to them has been killed or maimed — Fine, a member of the pro-car E-Vehicle Safety Alliance, blamed pedestrians and cyclists for their own injuries.

Fine’s simple solution for reducing road deaths? “Get a grip. Wear a helmet,” he actually said.

It is unclear why Fine’s organization supports lower speed limits for electric bikes, but not for cars.

In other news:

What better use of the street than to watch the Knicks go up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals:

Where you watching the Knicks games? pic.twitter.com/i5lNzYn6aq — Nancy Rommelmann (@NancyRomm) May 22, 2026