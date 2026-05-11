Monday’s Headlines: Hiding in Plain Sight Edition

There was a really bad crash involving a speeding SUV and a Citi Bike rider late last that didn’t get much attention from the larger world because it didn’t result in a fatality — which is what happens in a city where roughly 50,000 people are injured in car crashes every year.

But our social video producer Henry Beebe-Center quickly became obsessed with this crash because the construction site on the corner of Franklin and Church streets in Tribeca creates such a dangerous condition for drivers and cyclists that no wonder there’s been three crashes over there already.

He started asking the Department of Transportation why such dangerous conditions are allowed to exist in plain sight, and the agency at least ordered up some changes, though the corner is still dangerous.

Beebe-Center says the simplest thing would be to change the regular traffic light to a “Stop” sign for drivers until construction is completed.

Watch his insightful film here:

For months, construction has obscured sightlines at the intersection of Franklin and Church in Tribeca — an intersection that's seen three crashes since the fencing went up.



DOT got it changed after Streetsblog's Henry Beebe-Center reached out… but is there more to be done? pic.twitter.com/vQxW8Kr7At — Streetsblog New York City (@StreetsblogNYC) May 7, 2026

In other news:

The family of Xi Zheng, who was run down and killed by a driver in January, is appalled that killer motorist Quinn Daly was charged with misdemeanor failure to yield, a very low charge that rarely leads to any punishment. ( )

Set your calendar for the big Community Board 7 vote on the Department of Transportation’s very good W. 72nd bike lane plan on June 2. One additional note: The West Side Spirit referred to Streetsblog as a “pro-bike” media outlet, yet referred to the pro-car New York Post merely as “the New York Post,” which feels a bit asymmetrical.

Speaking of the Upper West Side bikelash, the West Side Rag ran an opinion piece that put the battle into perspective.

And speaking of the pro-car New York Post, columnist Steve Cuozzo has really gone off the deep end with his latest pack of lies against the DOT’s hardly radical effort to return Park Avenue to hits actual historic roots. Also, Steve, when you link to Streetsblog, please link to the right site — our USA affiliate hasn’t written about Park Avenue or any of the infinitesimal New York City streetscape changes that obsess you to the point of destroying your value as a tabloid columnist. Also, you can’t call DOT plan a “Trojan horse” for a bike lane and then, in the next sentence, point out that DOT is indeed shopping around a design with a bike lane. That’s the opposite of a Trojan horse; it’s a press release.

hasn’t written about Park Avenue or any of the infinitesimal New York City streetscape changes that obsess you to the point of destroying your value as a tabloid columnist. Also, you can’t call DOT plan a “Trojan horse” for a bike lane and then, in the next sentence, point out that DOT is indeed shopping around a design with a bike lane. That’s the opposite of a Trojan horse; it’s a press release. And speaking of the bikelash, former Post media columnist Keith Kelly earned a profile in Hollywood Reporter for reviving local media — but, of course, the only problem he can see in New York are cyclists. Hey, Keith, ever hear of internalized oppression? Look it up.

Help the NYPD find this crazy man who injured a boy by pushing him off his bike. (1010 WINS)

There was another reckless driver meetup over the weekend. (NY Post)

The wheels on the Tesla are falling off, falling off, falling off. (Kelly Blue Book)

is so hateful of any attempt to rein in reckless drivers that it doesn’t even like the idea of Los Angeles civilians giving out tickets.

The Guardian looked at Americans who struggle to live without a car.

A kid almost got run down by a driver in Williamsburg, but WMSBG can only blame the near-victim: