PLEA RELEASE ME: Instagram Ghost Tag Seller Avoids Jail In Deal With AG James
An Instagram ghost plate seller who made streets much less safe got released in a plea bargain.
12:03 AM EDT on May 8, 2026
Before joining Streetsblog, Sophia Lebowitz was a filmmaker and journalist covering transportation and culture in New York City.
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