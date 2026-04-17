Woman Killed By Hit-and-Run Trucker in Ridgewood

A pedestrian was struck and killed by the hit-and-run driver of a truck on a dangerous roadway on the Brooklyn-Queens border early on Friday.

According to police, the driver of the white box truck was headed northbound on narrow, two-way St. Nicholas Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn onto Gates Avenue, where he struck the 30-year-old woman. The intersection is in Brooklyn, but at the very border of Queens.

She suffered head and body trauma, and was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she died. Her name was not immediately released.

The driver fled, according to cops.

The narrow, two-way nature of St. Nicholas Avenue makes it prone to crashes. In just 2025, there were 14 reported crashes injuring 12 people, including one cyclist and four pedestrians, on just the four blocks of St. Nicholas between Myrtle Avenue and Linden Street, .

It’s the second noteworthy hit-and-run crash in the neighborhood in as many months. In mid-March, Michael Benham, a manager at The Seneca, was struck at 60th Lane and 75th Avenue, per QNS.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.