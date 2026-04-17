Woman Killed By Hit-and-Run Trucker in Ridgewood
A pedestrian was struck and killed by the hit-and-run driver of a truck on a dangerous roadway in the Brooklyn portion of Ridgewood early on Friday.
1:51 PM EDT on April 17, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
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