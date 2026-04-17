Friday’s Headlines: Wither Outdoor Dining Edition
The decimation of New York City's roadway outdoor dining program was on full display on Thursday night. Plus the news.
By David Meyer
12:02 AM EDT on April 17, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.
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