We learned the hard way on Thursday night what the Times reported on Thursday morning: Outdoor dining has withered and died.

Only 500 restaurants and bars have set up curbside dining this year, city officials told the Times — down from many thousands at the height of the pandemic-era al fresco program.

Working our way across the Village on Thursday evening, we encountered spot-after-spot with hour-long waits for its precious few outdoor seats. Barely any restaurants had set up in the roadway — the ones that had were all filled up.

The first “outdoor dining season” after Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams decimated the program began on April 1 and is now in full effect — yet the City Council has not passed fixes that Speaker Julie Menin announced in February.

The Times quoted Council Member Lincoln Restler dinging the ex-Mayor Adams for decimating the program with “extensive red tape.” The ex-mayor’s administration deserves some of the blame for the program’s collapse, but not all — it was the Council under Speaker Adams who ultimately passed the legislation.

Sadly, things don’t seem to be moving fast enough to fix those mistakes for 2026, which is gearing up to be the king of hot that sends New Yorkers into the streets.

In other news:

New Jersey is playing hardball with FIFA and threatening to charge $150 for train tickets to World Cup games if the football and grift association doesn’t cough up more money. (The Athletic, Gothamist)

Gov. Mikie Sherrill blamed her predecessor Phil Murphy:

Hemos heredado un acuerdo en el que la FIFA no aporta ni un solo dólar para el transporte del mundial.⁰⁰Y mientras NJ Transit se queda con una factura de 48 millones de dólares para transportar de manera segura a 40,000 fanáticos desde el estadio hacia donde vayan, la FIFA esta… pic.twitter.com/e5JvlkRGhp — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) April 15, 2026