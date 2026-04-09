Thursday’s Headlines: March (Parking) Madness Trophy Ceremony Edition

The climax of our annual March (Parking) Madness competition is the awarding of the coveted trophy to the precinct that our readers chose as the most disrespectful to its neighbors.

This year, we had a competition in name only as the 120th Precinct of Staten Island trounced the other three precincts on The Rock to win the crown. During their two preliminary battles, Inspector Eric Waldhelm’s cops showed themselves to be true parking madness champions: they park wherever the fuck they want, they drive their personal vehicles with abject disregard for their neighbors, they block Richmond Terrace with their combat-parked squad cars, and they even have their own traffic rules:

No turns except cops. Sheesh.

So on Wednesday, I headed out to the station house to present Waldhelm with his trophy. It’s worth noting that no precinct commander has ever actually accepted the Streetsblog trophy in the past, but we were hopeful. Here’s how it all went down in another edition of Gersh Kuntzman’s “Old Man Vertical” (with music by Jimmy and the Jaywalkers):

In other news:

Talk about old man vertical! “Gridlock” Sam Schwartz’s column yesterday had people losing their shit. Listen, Schwartz is a bona-fide expert and it’s important to listen when bona-fide experts raise reasonable concerns about a new technology. Lest we forget, we could have really used him 110 years ago when Henry Ford and his ilk unleashed a terrible new technology on our cities, ruining them forever. Engagement Editor Emily Lipstein discussed the issue in a must-read thread (to get the full freakout, click here):