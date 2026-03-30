Monday’s Headlines: Mamdani’s Missing Link Edition

The QueensWay rail-trail may be getting some money from Mayor Mamdani, but the QueensLink, which would run transit on the same abandoned Rockaway Beach Branch in the World’s Borough, may still get an least an audience with City Hall.

Mamdani’s preliminary budget set aside $43 million to build the first phase of the QueensWay, a segment known as the Metropolitan Hub. It was an awkward look for the mayor, since he had previously called QueensLink “very important to me.”

The Metropolitan Hub’s design would mean that if the MTA ever did want to bring train service back to the area, the finished park would have to be ripped up, according to QueensLink supporters — who whipped up their own park proposal that they say would leave room for future subway service.

But the volunteer transit effort can only do so much without City Hall support, and at a press conference on Friday, Mamdani indicated he was willing to take the pitch seriously.

“I’ll definitely have my administration follow up,” the mayor told us. Team QueensLink said they “look forward to working with the Mayor’s office on finding a solution that works for all residents.”

— Dave Colon

In other news: