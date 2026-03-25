Wednesday’s Headlines: Working for the Yankee Bus Lane Edition

Mayor Mamdani is a Mets fan, but on Tuesday, he announced he was doing something especially for uptown baseball fans: Bx6 bus riders in the Bronx are getting a crosstown speed boost with a long-in-the-works reconstruction of 161st Street that will get fans and workers to Yankee Stadium faster than ever.

The city Department of Transportation and Department of Design and Construction broke ground on Tuesday on a major overhaul that will bring a protected center-running bus lane to 161st Street from Concourse West Village to just past River Avenue.

The project will convert the 161st Street tunnel under Grand Concourse to bus-only traffic in both directions. DDC will also building bus boarding islands on the center-running portions of the route, as well as sidewalk extensions, refuge islands and new trees to make walking safer and more please for pedestrians.

Mamdani joked in a statement that pained him to delivery anything nice to Yankee fans, but recognized it was part of the job.

“Unfortunately, as the mayor of New York City, I must deliver fast and reliable buses for Yankees fans as well,” Hizzoner said. “I can think of no better way to welcome the start of baseball season than by breaking ground on a project that will make commutes faster, streets safer and daily life a little easier for tens of thousands of New Yorkers every day.”

DOT and the MTA introduced Select Bus Service was introduced to the 161st Street corridor back in 2017. The upcoming work, which will run through 2028, actually attempts to deliver on the original SBS concept as the city’s version of bus rapid transit.

There’s no such thing as a “long-suffering Yankees fan,” but we’re all long-suffering bus riders.

Construction on the project wraps up in 2028, the city said. The Bronx Times also has the story.

— Dave Colon

In other news:

You can also ride a vintage subway train to the Mets and Yankees season openers. (amNY)

Only two air traffic controllers were on duty at the time of Sunday’s deadly LaGuardia Airport plane crash — and they didn’t have any way to track the fire truck involved in the collision. (NY Times, Gothamist)

All eyes on new Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia. (NY Times)

Bloomberg profiled outgoing Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s transformation of the French capital’s streets.

The redesign of Place de la Bastille in Paris, highlighted in this Bloomberg piece, could serve as inspiration for the long-stalled redesign of Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza. https://t.co/3j17mRR4T2 pic.twitter.com/KbHFc4OSbt — Clayton Guse (@ClaytonGuse) March 24, 2026