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Carnage

BREAKING: Driver Kills East Side Pedestrian, Flees

More death in Midtown.
10:34 AM EDT on March 25, 2026
BREAKING: Driver Kills East Side Pedestrian, Flees
File photo: Dave Colon

A 69-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Midtown early this morning — and the driver fled and has not been caught, cops said.

According to the NYPD, the driver of a black SUV was heading southbound on Second Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. when he struck the 69-year-old woman in the crosswalk at E. 57th Street. The driver then turned left onto 57th Street and fled.

The woman was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital, where she died.

Cops said they are working off a video showing the color of the SUV and are still investigating.

Wednesday’s crash occurred on the same Midtown corner where, in January, a truck driver struck a woman cyclist and severed her leg. Last year there were 14 crashes at that one intersection, injuring six people, according to city stats.

This is a breaking story and we will update.

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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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Carnage | Midtown

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