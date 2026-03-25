BREAKING: Driver Kills East Side Pedestrian, Flees

A 69-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Midtown early this morning — and the driver fled and has not been caught, cops said.

According to the NYPD, the driver of a black SUV was heading southbound on Second Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. when he struck the 69-year-old woman in the crosswalk at E. 57th Street. The driver then turned left onto 57th Street and fled.

The woman was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital, where she died.

Cops said they are working off a video showing the color of the SUV and are still investigating.

Wednesday’s crash occurred on the same Midtown corner where, in January, a truck driver struck a woman cyclist and severed her leg. Last year there were 14 crashes at that one intersection, injuring six people, .

This is a breaking story and we will update.