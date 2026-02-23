Monday’s Headlines: Whiteout Conditions Edition

Get off the road!

That was the message from Mayor Mamdani ahead of the citywide travel ban in effect from 9 p.m. on Sunday until, as of our deadline, noon on Monday.

Buses and subways were still running during the travel ban, but not without issues. Shortly after 11 p.m., MTA officials suspended J train service between 111th Street and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer. Several other subway lines were experiencing delays as of midnight.

On X, @WMSBG shared video of the aftermath of a crash "involving a car" and an MTA bus — a reminder of why it's so crucial that drivers stay off the road during the storm:

.⁦@FDNY⁩ is on scene for an accident involving a car and ⁦@MTA⁩ City bus on Myrtle Ave between Bedford Ave & Skillman St and is blocking the street. pic.twitter.com/EUZA5FpJ3e — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) February 23, 2026

The citywide travel restriction banned "most vehicle traffic — including but not limited to commercial trucks, electric bicycles, scooters, and mopeds," with exemptions for: government and emergency response vehicles; public transit; vehicles delivering food, fuel and medical supplies; utility vehicles performing emergency repairs; transportation for essential workers traveling to workplaces; transportation to hospitals and court facilities; and nonprofit and private organizations providing emergency relief.

Those exemptions had exceptions, however: DoorDash and GrubHub reportedly suspended delivery operations for the night, while the MTA stopped taking Access-A-Ride reservations at 9 p.m. Lyft closed Citi Bike at 8 p.m. and pledged to have more crews shoveling out bikes than it had in January, City Hall said.

Streetsblog ran through the hits from the mayor's pre-storm Sunday press conference here.

Citi Bike: offline until Monday. Photo: Max White

Next up: The Big Dig (not the highway boondoggle referenced below). We'll have higher temperatures — and according to the city, more snow shovelers — this week than we had after the last storm, so hopefully that helps.

Programming alert: The City Council "deferred" its long-awaited joint Sanitation/Disabilities/Transportation committee hearing on snow removal that had been scheduled for Monday ... because of the snow.

And Streetsblog, of course, offered full team coverage of the storm:

How is the non-essential roadway travel ban going? @nyc.streetsblog.org sent me onto the streets to find out as part of its "Snowpocalypse Team Coverage": — Gersh Kuntzman (@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social) 2026-02-23T03:25:26.336Z

