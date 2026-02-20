Friday’s Headlines: Gov’ See It For Yourself Edition

Gov. Hochul wants to build a wider highway through the South Bronx. Advocates opposed to that idea want her to come see it for herself.

Bronx River Houses Resident Association President Norma Saunders penned a letter to Hochul on Feb. 11 inviting the governor to tour the area around the Cross Bronx Expressway where her Department of Transportation plans to widen the highway's shoulder lanes.

"Ahead of the March 10 deadline for state officials to finalize construction plans, we believe it is essential that you hear directly from residents whose health and well-being will be massively impacted by this $900 million project," Saunders wrote the governor. "To this day, the air pollution from the Expressway is already so severe that families here cannot safely open our windows. Despite the obvious threat, NYS DOT's own renderings propose expanding the Cross Bronx practically to our doorstep."

Saunders conceded that the highway's bridges need repair, but questioned the wisdom of expanding them by building out wider

"No one knows the Cross Bronx better than Bronxites," she wrote. "We share the goal of repairing its aging bridges. Nevertheless, the safest option for our communities is a standard bridge repair."

South Bronx advocates fighting the highway expansion previously invited Mayor Mamdani and city Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn to tour the area. They have yet to oblige that request.

Much to advocates' frustration, time is running out, as Hochul's administration will soon wrap up the review process for the project after putting the kibosh on an earlier plan that would have added even more highway infrastructure to the area.

