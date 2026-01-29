Thursday’s Headlines: A Sketchy Case Edition

Our sketch artist wasn't available, but here's the face Judge Liman consistently made when federal attorney Eric Hamilton was speaking. Sketch: Dave Colon

Something you learn from watching a few oral arguments over questions of federal procedure is that the action doesn't lie in the moments when the sparring attorneys read off of their briefs. Instead it comes in the moments when a judge interrupts them to ask questions and probe their arguments. These interruptions and probes give a sense of what a judge thinks about the quality of a lawyer's argument. And with that in mind, congestion pricing supporters may be able to rest easy after Wednesday's hearing on competing motions for summary judgement from the MTA and the U.S. DOT over the future of the traffic toll.

The argument before Judge Lewis Liman is simple: The MTA says that the federal Value Pricing Pilot Program — which not only allows congestion pricing, but a host of tolled federal highways across the country — allows only the MTA to end congestion pricing, while federal lawyers claim U.S. DOT has an unwritten, but still valid, right to unilaterally terminate congestion pricing.

Liman didn't interrupt MTA attorney Roberta Kaplan very much. But he did treat Department of Justice attorney Eric Hamilton like a Gleason's speed bag, immediately interrupting his opening remarks with a series of questions regarding whether the federal government is claiming that all of its contracts are "at-will," which is to say not contracts at all. (Streetsblog readers will recall the disgust with which noted legal scholar Roderick Hills greeted this argument previously.)

Here's Roberta Kaplan arguing in court, with the gallery behind her. Sketch: Dave Colon

Liman also batted at Hamilton over whether there was any proof Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy followed proper administration procedure before he sent his February letter purporting to "terminate" congestion pricing. (Hamilton suggested all the secretary needed as proof he could end the program was that former New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent a letter complaining about the toll.)

And at one point, Liman told the federal attorney that his argument "sows the seeds of the destruction of the Value Pricing Pilot Program itself."

After court, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber appreciated that Liman apparently understands the MTA's argument, namely, that President Trump is not a king.

"As the judge pointed out, the government's position is, they can rescind any agreement, any approval, at any time, if the president or the Secretary of Transportation wants, and that is scary" he said.

It is unclear when Liman will rule, especially since he gave each side until next Friday to supplement the court docket with any newly relevant information that has popped up since they filed their briefs.

In the press, the Times and amNY had a similar take as ours. The Post also covered it (albeit without any sketches at all). Gothamist pointed out, anew, that the tolls are working.

— Dave Colon

