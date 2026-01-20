Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Carnage

F150 Driver Kills Cyclist in Queens

The carnage continues in the World's Borough.

3:30 PM EST on January 20, 2026

The cyclist would have been heading towards the camera in this photo. The driver who killed him was making a right turn from 160th Street onto Sanford Avenue, cops said.

|Photo: Google

The driver of a hulking Ford F150 SUV killed a cyclist in northeastern Queens on Tuesday morning, cops said.

The NYPD told Streetsblog that the male driver, 23, was heading southbound on 160th Street at around 10 a.m. when he attempted to making a right turn onto Sanford Avenue. That's where he struck the cyclist, 48, who was traveling westbound on Sanford.

The cyclist had the right of way, as there was no stop sign or light governing his motion. The truck driver had a stop sign.

The F150, one of the heaviest pickups on the market, is notorious for its involvement in traffic crashes. The vehicle's tall hood, recessed cab, and other defensive features prevent its driver from seeing pedestrians, cyclists, children and other cars.

Crashes are somewhat rare in the surrounding neighborhood, but occur roughly eight times per year. Since 2012, there have been 116 reported crashes, injuring 39 people, including three cyclists and seven pedestrians in the blocks around the crash site, according to city stats.

Sanford Avenue and 160th Street is a difficult intersection. It has no signals, and 160th Street turns from a south-bound one-way street into a two-way street just south of Sanford. There are markings for cyclists, but they are fairly meager: a one-way west-bound unprotected bike lane on Sanford, and sharrows on the south-bound lane of 160th Street south of Sanford.

The driver remained on scene and the NYPD did not immediately charge him. Paramedics transported the victim to New-York Presbyterian Queens, where he died. His name is being withheld pending family notification. He's the first traditional cyclist to be killed this year, according to the Department of Transportation.

Overall crashes are down from last year, according to the NYPD, but in the first 11 days of 2026, 193 cyclists and e-cyclists have been injured in crashes, a stunning 17 per day. That's actually a decline from the same period last year.

J.K. Trotter
@jktrotter@jktrotter.bsky.social

Before joining Streetsblog in late 2025, J.K. Trotter covered media and politics at Gawker and edited investigations at Business Insider. He studied philosophy at St. John’s College and lives in Queens.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Janno Lieber

INTERVIEW: MTA Chair Janno Lieber Talks to Streetsblog to Mark Four Years at the Top

The MTA chairman talked with Streetsblog about his tenure, congestion pricing, bus stops, Babe Ruth and more.

January 21, 2026
DOT

OPINION: To Move Past the ‘Agony and Terror’ of the Adams Years, DOT Must Lean Into Research

Ex-Mayor Adams sandbagged DOT's capacity to explain why it pursue street redesigns in the first place, and the ability to inform New Yorkers, in clear and honest terms.

January 21, 2026
Special Features

Wednesday’s Headlines: Talk is Cheap Edition

We're hawking half-priced tickets to a New York Focus transportation event. Plus other news.

January 21, 2026
Central Park

Central Park Changes Have Eased Crossings for Pedestrians, New Data Shows

Pedestrians are waiting less time to cross the bustling six-mile loop after the city shortened crossing distances and replaced "stop" lights with yellow "yield" signals.

January 20, 2026
Central Park Conservancy

Memo to Mamdani: Rescind Central Park’s New 15-MPH Bike Speed Limit

The lower speed limit misapplies state law and sets a troubling precedent for cycling in New York City.

January 20, 2026
Traffic Enforcement

Hoboken’s Camera Program Got Drivers Out of Bike and Bus Lanes — But New Mayor Won’t Commit

Take note, Mayor Mamdani!

January 20, 2026
See all posts