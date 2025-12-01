Monday’s Headlines: Canal Street This Time Edition

Streetsblog doesn't cover the international debate over immigration, but when aggressive protest and police response play out in the public realm, we're guessing you'd like to know what happened.

Reporter Talia Jane posted the first video, shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, when a few dozen New Yorkers linked arms to prevent federal authorities from driving their vehicles out of the General Services Administration garage on Centre Street for a possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation:

New Yorkers BLOCK ICE from leaving their parking garage ahead of a flopped mass raid attempt on Canal Street pic.twitter.com/f9LGfKjJ9s — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) November 29, 2025

The crowd was not initially violent, but there was certainly tension as federal authorities remained on one side of the garage door and protesters remained (more or less) on the sidewalk side.

The action picks up soon after with reporting by Gwynne Hogan of The City, showing the arrival of the NYPD:

The standoff quickly escalated as federal authorities battled with protesters for control of a plastic barricade — and the NYPD officers pushed back the protesters. When one protester cursed at a cop, the officer appeared afraid and brandished his pepper spray. Protesters started throwing bags of garbage:

Moments ago, feds shove protesters out of the way as more NYPD officers arrive on scene. reporting for @thecity.nyc — Gwynne Hogan (@gwynnefitz.bsky.social) 2025-11-29T17:03:30.225Z

Hell Gate picks up the story, with NYPD officers escorting federal immigration authorities out of the garage:

Federal immigration enforcement officials called off a planned raid on Canal Street today shortly before it was slated to begin. New Yorkers who heard about the raid showed up at the garage where the feds had gathered, and as federal agents tried to leave, the NYPD cleared the way for them. — Hell Gate *subscribe today!* (@hellgatenyc.com) 2025-11-29T19:34:30.700Z

That's when more debris was hurled into the street, and NYPD officers, without much apparent oversight, started unleashing pepper spray (in one case, a cop actually pepper-sprayed a fellow officer, as this video from Hell Gate shows):

Members of the NYPD's Strategic Response Group pepper-sprayed several protesters as they cleared the road for federal immigration officials. — Hell Gate *subscribe today!* (@hellgatenyc.com) 2025-11-29T19:36:43.268Z

In the end, more than a dozen people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing government operation, Hogan reported in The City.

From our perspective, that's when the story got really interesting. As you might recall, after the federal immigration raid on Canal Street in October, we raised questions about how the NYPD would both protect federal agents' right to carry out lawful orders as well as defend protesters' rights to object to them.

Those questions remain. As The New York Times put it, “The presence of local law enforcement did little to ease tensions.”

Meanwhile, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch is struggling to balance the desires of her current boss without alienating her future one. She was the one who sent Strategic Response Group cops to the chaotic scene to assist the federal authorities. And she was the one who later seemed to have second thoughts about the whole thing.

When Christopher Raia, who runs the FBI’s New York office, and Special Agent Ricky Patel, the head of Homeland Security Investigations in Newark, called Tisch to, as the Post put it, "apologize over the confrontation between cops and protesters," Tisch upbraided her federal counterparts.

"Tisch ... vehemently criticized the actions of the federal agents during a phone call," the Times reported (though amNY had some of this, too). "She told him [Patel] that the raid was 'unacceptable' and that such shows of force had put New Yorkers, federal agents and her officers in harm’s way."

So how is this going to play out? A spokesperson for Mayor-elect Mamdani, the future Tisch boss referenced above, put out a statement, reported by Hell Gate:

"The Mayor-elect has made it clear — including to the president — that these raids are cruel and inhumane, and fail to advance genuine public safety. ... The mayor-elect remains steadfast in his commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every single New Yorker, upholding our sanctuary laws, and de-escalation rather than use of unnecessary force."

And the issue isn't going away: Gothamist reported that anti-ICE protesters will continue.

In other news: