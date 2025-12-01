Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Canal Street This Time Edition

More violent battles in public space. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on December 1, 2025

NYPD cops tackle protesters on Saturday.

|Photo: Hell Gate

Streetsblog doesn't cover the international debate over immigration, but when aggressive protest and police response play out in the public realm, we're guessing you'd like to know what happened.

Reporter Talia Jane posted the first video, shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, when a few dozen New Yorkers linked arms to prevent federal authorities from driving their vehicles out of the General Services Administration garage on Centre Street for a possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation:

The crowd was not initially violent, but there was certainly tension as federal authorities remained on one side of the garage door and protesters remained (more or less) on the sidewalk side.

The action picks up soon after with reporting by Gwynne Hogan of The City, showing the arrival of the NYPD:

The standoff quickly escalated as federal authorities battled with protesters for control of a plastic barricade — and the NYPD officers pushed back the protesters. When one protester cursed at a cop, the officer appeared afraid and brandished his pepper spray. Protesters started throwing bags of garbage:

Moments ago, feds shove protesters out of the way as more NYPD officers arrive on scene. reporting for @thecity.nyc

Gwynne Hogan (@gwynnefitz.bsky.social) 2025-11-29T17:03:30.225Z

Hell Gate picks up the story, with NYPD officers escorting federal immigration authorities out of the garage:

Federal immigration enforcement officials called off a planned raid on Canal Street today shortly before it was slated to begin. New Yorkers who heard about the raid showed up at the garage where the feds had gathered, and as federal agents tried to leave, the NYPD cleared the way for them.

Hell Gate *subscribe today!* (@hellgatenyc.com) 2025-11-29T19:34:30.700Z

That's when more debris was hurled into the street, and NYPD officers, without much apparent oversight, started unleashing pepper spray (in one case, a cop actually pepper-sprayed a fellow officer, as this video from Hell Gate shows):

Members of the NYPD's Strategic Response Group pepper-sprayed several protesters as they cleared the road for federal immigration officials.

Hell Gate *subscribe today!* (@hellgatenyc.com) 2025-11-29T19:36:43.268Z

In the end, more than a dozen people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing government operation, Hogan reported in The City.

From our perspective, that's when the story got really interesting. As you might recall, after the federal immigration raid on Canal Street in October, we raised questions about how the NYPD would both protect federal agents' right to carry out lawful orders as well as defend protesters' rights to object to them.

Those questions remain. As The New York Times put it, “The presence of local law enforcement did little to ease tensions.”

Meanwhile, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch is struggling to balance the desires of her current boss without alienating her future one. She was the one who sent Strategic Response Group cops to the chaotic scene to assist the federal authorities. And she was the one who later seemed to have second thoughts about the whole thing.

When Christopher Raia, who runs the FBI’s New York office, and Special Agent Ricky Patel, the head of Homeland Security Investigations in Newark, called Tisch to, as the Post put it, "apologize over the confrontation between cops and protesters," Tisch upbraided her federal counterparts.

"Tisch ... vehemently criticized the actions of the federal agents during a phone call," the Times reported (though amNY had some of this, too). "She told him [Patel] that the raid was 'unacceptable' and that such shows of force had put New Yorkers, federal agents and her officers in harm’s way."

So how is this going to play out? A spokesperson for Mayor-elect Mamdani, the future Tisch boss referenced above, put out a statement, reported by Hell Gate:

"The Mayor-elect has made it clear — including to the president — that these raids are cruel and inhumane, and fail to advance genuine public safety. ... The mayor-elect remains steadfast in his commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every single New Yorker, upholding our sanctuary laws, and de-escalation rather than use of unnecessary force."

And the issue isn't going away: Gothamist reported that anti-ICE protesters will continue.

In other news:

  • Speaking of Commissioner Tisch, her incoming boss is no fan of NYPD surveillance. What could possibly go wrong? (NY Times)
  • And speaking said incoming boss, "Gridlock" Sam Schwartz offered the mayor-elect a nice list of transportation improvements and changes he should make in his first 100 days (though we could have lived without the Spiro Agnew reference). (NYDN)
  • The Times gave the full interactive video treatment to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway's crumbling triple-cantilever, and we learned a few things: 1. Mayor Adams did nothing and 2. the Times has no interest in even dreaming of a future without that highway sluicing cars and trucks through our city.
  • New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz bemoaned the loss of outdoor dining for the season. (Instagram)
  • Randy Cohen interviewed Ydanis Rodriguez for the "Person Place Thing" podcast.
  • Don't forget Tuesday's runoff election for Jersey City mayor, where, as we've reported, Jim McGreevey is running against street safety. (Gothamist)
  • From the assignment desk: Mayor-elect Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders will join striking Starbucks workers in Park Slope today at 3 p.m.
  • The Post went through Zohran Mamdani's 400 transition team advisers — and decided to target Ben Furnas of Transportation Alternatives. Really? Is Ben Furnas really a worthy target for the full tabloid hysterics?
  • And, finally, the Streetsblog inbox received so much hate mail over the weekend that I assumed it was because we had printed an error or renounced the fight for livable, safe streets. But, no, it was just the New York Times deciding again to use its oversized megaphone to complain about e-bikes. If ever there was a "now do cars" story, it was this one. First, the Paper of Record didn't really care to distinguish between legal e-bikes and the illegal ones (which we hate, too!). Nor did the Gray Lady offer much support for street redesigns, lower speeds, education and, yes, getting rid of unsafe vehicles (including cars!), which are pillars of the "Safe Systems" approach. On the plus side, the Times quoted Ben Furnas (yes, the same guy the Post hates) putting the whole issue in perspective: The focus, he told the paper, should be “on the vehicles that are killing and maiming the most people: heavy cars and trucks” and that infrastructure, like extra-wide bike lanes, should be created so that streets are “safe places for everyone.”
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Opinion

Agenda 2026: Will Zohran Mamdani’s Left-Progressive Backers Mobilize for Faster Buses?

The new mayor must mobilize the coalition that got him elected if he wants to avoid his recent predecessors' failure to speed up buses.

December 1, 2025
Highway Removal

‘Easy Win’: Uptowners Want To Keep Deteriorating Henry Hudson Parkway Off-Ramp Car-Free

The shuttered off-ramp off the Henry Hudson Parkway has become a draw for local residents.

December 1, 2025
Zohran Mamdani

Memo to Mamdani: When It Comes to Faster Buses, The Challenge Is Political

The solutions for faster bus service are obvious — it’s the politics that always get in the way, writes a former MTA bus official.

December 1, 2025
City Council

Not So Fast! We Rode NYC Ferry with Would-Be Council Speaker Amanda Farías

Council Member Julie Menin claims she has the votes to be the next Speaker, but Bronx Council Member Amanda Farías has shown a lot more interest in livable streets issues.

November 28, 2025
Streetsblog USACar Culture

Book Excerpt Special: Jonathan Lethem’s ‘Program’s Progress’

Class struggle. Infirm secondary superheroes. Suicidal sheep. It’s all in Jonathan Lethem's new collection of short stories, "A Different Kind of Tension." Here's one — featuring class struggle with cars!

November 28, 2025
Streetsblog USABike Lanes

Special Post-Thanksgiving Friday Video: The Positive Economics of Bike Lanes

Some yahoo in Montreal said that whatever bike lanes cost, they're too expensive! Well, no they're not.

November 28, 2025
See all posts