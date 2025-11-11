Two More Staffers Join the Growing Streetsblog Newsroom!

Streetsblog, like the universe, is expanding.

Unlike some media outlets, Streetsblog NYC is so bullish on the importance of local media — now more than ever — that we've just added two more talented journalists to our booming newsroom.

In addition, we've promoted Deputy Editor David Meyer to managing editor.

So meet our new hires:

Austin C. Jefferson

Austin C. Jefferson joins Streetsblog today as Albany Bureau Chief, spearheading coverage not just of the state legislature, but also all of upstate New York, as part of our soon-to-launch Streetsblog Empire State spinoff. Jefferson joins us from City and State, where he was the state politics reporter covering state government, elections and major legislative debates. Previously, his reporting appeared in the Daily Freeman, Chronogram Magazine and The Legislative Gazette. Having grown up in the Hudson Valley, he's always happy to argue about where Upstate New York truly begins (counterpoint: it begins above Westchester County).

J.K. Trotter

J.K. Trotter began his role as Associate Editor last week. Prior to his ascension to the lofty post of covering the livable streets movement, Trotter covered media and politics at Gawker and served as an editor on the investigative unit at Business Insider. He studied philosophy at St. John’s College and lives in Queens. His philosophy in a nutshell? Hard work makes safe streets.

All this hiring, and the promotion of Meyer, signifies a crucial new phase for Streetsblog NYC. Not only is the outlet expanding, but it is poised to revitalize a movement that is clearly at a crossroads. Old-style pols such as Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo have been repudiated, so it's similarly time for "leaders" of the livable streets movement to hear from a younger crowd with new strategies for boosting transit and cycling and reducing the dominance of the car on our city.

"To paraphrase John F. Kennedy, the torch always must be passed to a new generation," said Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman, who is 10 years from 70, but remains a powerful force of nature, but also of nurture. "I'm always impressed by what the young'uns can do."

The nine-person Streetsblog NYC staff now comprises Emily Lipstein, Dave Colon, Kevin Duggan, Nolan Hicks and Sophia Lebowitz, plus Meyer and the newcomers.

For Meyer, the promotion marks an exciting new step in his decade-long Streetsblog career.

"I am grateful for the continued opportunity to work in journalism, particularly at an outlet so passionately devoted to making the world a better place. And I couldn't ask for a better team to do it with," said Meyer.

And the two new hires promise integrity and intensity, the hallmark of Streetsblog's coverage under all its previous editors.

“As a long-time reader of Streetsblog, I am thrilled at the opportunity to push the outlet into new and exciting territory, and advocate for a safer and more delightful New York City,” said Trotter. “These five boroughs represent the vanguard of American urbanism, and no publication is better suited to bring about the change we so desperately need. I look forward to continuing and intensifying Streetsblog’s long tradition of honest and provocative journalism.”

And Jefferson, who lives in the state capital, got into the spirit of his new position with Kuntzman-esque enthusiasm.

“I’m overjoyed to join Streetsblog and its amazing staff full of legends and some of the most talented journalists on the beat," he said. "Growing up in transit deserts and urban planning fiascos between upstate New York and Georgia, I’ve always wanted to explore why government hasn’t been able to meet the moment and the needs of the people it serves. Now I can. At Streetsblog, I’m happy to say I’ll be bringing their probing and relentless style of journalism to the Capitol and to all of upstate New York, providing coverage for areas near and dear to my heart.”

