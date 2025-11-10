Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines: Car Terror in Brooklyn Edition

Car drivers ran rampant in Boro Park. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EST on November 10, 2025

We thank Yeshiva World for this photo. Read Yeshiva World.

|Photo: Yeshiva World

We were safely in our beds at 3 a.m. early Sunday, but our friends at the Yeshiva World captured a truly frightful video of car drivers running roughshod on Avenue J.

First, the video:

Hours later, the outlet had a more complete report about what it dubbed the "out-of-control street takeover." Yeshiva World raised many questions about what the video depicted, yet never got an answer to its main query: Why did no police show up during the entire time when drivers were terrorizing the neighborhood? Nor did anyone explain why there were some people filming the scene in official-looking reflective vests.

But the outlet also made bizarre claim that this kind of thing — which has been going on all over the city for decades, as Yeshiva World points out — is only going to get worse.

"Residents say the lack of police presence shows how far public safety has deteriorated in recent years — and warn it will only get worse under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration," the website claimed, yet didn't quote anyone saying anything of the sort.

I'm not sure why Yeshiva World thinks a new mayor will do worse on this particular issue than the previous mayors, except for one thing that separates Zohran Kwame Mamdani from those 110 men.

The guy hasn't even taken office and he's already being blamed for not keeping the Jewish community safe. And that's what I call chutzpah.

In other news:

  • If you want to complain about a mayor, why not complain about the current one? Here's one reason: The holiday open street on Fifth Avenue, which has delighted holiday tourists and tree-peepers, will only exist for six hours on one Sunday this year. (Gothamist)
  • And speaking of the awfulness of cars, check out this Times column about the racist history of America's parkways.
  • NIMBYs came out in force to complain about the MTA's Interboro Express plan because they'd prefer to complain they live in a transit desert than have anyone fix the problem. (amNY)
  • As we predicted a few weeks ago, no one likes leaning bars in bus stops. We want benches. (amNY)
  • Ever wonder about cobblestone streets? The Times has a soft feature for you.
  • Fast Company looked at whether Mayor Mamdani will be as good on livable streets as he promises.
  • Speaking of Mamdani, ally Bill de Blasio offered the soon-to-be-buffeted incoming mayor some advice. (The Nation)
  • Also speaking of advice, Streetsblog had former DOT commissioner Hank Gutman offer some, too.
  • And speaking of Mamdani, Gov. Hochul is already saying "no" to free buses. (amNY, NY Times)
  • A final indignity for Andrew Cuomo: one more parking ticket. (Hell Gate)
  • Rich commuters want to helicopter in from Westchester. (W42ndSt)
  • Officials in Ontario can be as dumb as their anti-bike counterparts in the United States. (Momentum)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Daylighting

Bad Data Alert: Council Tears Apart DOT Daylighting Study

The internal review, obtained by Streetsblog, dismantles DOT's fear-mongering.

November 10, 2025
DOT

Former DOT Boss: Here’s What Mayor Mamdani Needs as Transportation Commish

Bottom line: The next commissioner needs to be willing to move aside staffers who are unwilling to be change-agents and to empower all the bright (often young) players who embrace the future.

November 10, 2025
Opinion

Elise Stefanik Wants to Be Governor — Yet Says Nothing About Transit

Elise Stefanik’s campaign launch suggest her intent to use the MTA as a political pawn to stoke fear, not maintain and expand transit.

November 10, 2025
Penn Station

Trump’s Penn Station Plan Could Saddle New York Commuters With New Fees

Amtrak's plan to privatize the operation of the massive transit hub could open the door to sticking transit riders with extra fees.

November 7, 2025
Bike Lanes

Q&A: Will The Bronx’s New Council Member Take On Car Culture?

Union leader Shirley Aldebol took on Republican Kristy Marmorato and won — and now she's ready to fight for better transit and safer streets.

November 7, 2025
Low Traffic Neighborhoods

Friday Video: The Utopia of London’s Low-Traffic Neighborhoods

Streetsfilms follows an urban planner around the “low-traffic neighborhood” of St. Peter’s in the London borough of Islington.

November 7, 2025
See all posts