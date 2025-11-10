Monday’s Headlines: Car Terror in Brooklyn Edition

We were safely in our beds at 3 a.m. early Sunday, but our friends at the Yeshiva World captured a truly frightful video of car drivers running roughshod on Avenue J.
First, the video:
Hours later, the outlet had a more complete report about what it dubbed the "out-of-control street takeover." Yeshiva World raised many questions about what the video depicted, yet never got an answer to its main query: Why did no police show up during the entire time when drivers were terrorizing the neighborhood? Nor did anyone explain why there were some people filming the scene in official-looking reflective vests.
But the outlet also made bizarre claim that this kind of thing — which has been going on all over the city for decades, as Yeshiva World points out — is only going to get worse.
"Residents say the lack of police presence shows how far public safety has deteriorated in recent years — and warn it will only get worse under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration," the website claimed, yet didn't quote anyone saying anything of the sort.
I'm not sure why Yeshiva World thinks a new mayor will do worse on this particular issue than the previous mayors, except for one thing that separates Zohran Kwame Mamdani from those 110 men.
The guy hasn't even taken office and he's already being blamed for not keeping the Jewish community safe. And that's what I call chutzpah.
In other news:
- If you want to complain about a mayor, why not complain about the current one? Here's one reason: The holiday open street on Fifth Avenue, which has delighted holiday tourists and tree-peepers, will only exist for six hours on one Sunday this year. (Gothamist)
- And speaking of the awfulness of cars, check out this Times column about the racist history of America's parkways.
- NIMBYs came out in force to complain about the MTA's Interboro Express plan because they'd prefer to complain they live in a transit desert than have anyone fix the problem. (amNY)
- As we predicted a few weeks ago, no one likes leaning bars in bus stops. We want benches. (amNY)
- Ever wonder about cobblestone streets? The Times has a soft feature for you.
- Fast Company looked at whether Mayor Mamdani will be as good on livable streets as he promises.
- Speaking of Mamdani, ally Bill de Blasio offered the soon-to-be-buffeted incoming mayor some advice. (The Nation)
- Also speaking of advice, Streetsblog had former DOT commissioner Hank Gutman offer some, too.
- And speaking of Mamdani, Gov. Hochul is already saying "no" to free buses. (amNY, NY Times)
- A final indignity for Andrew Cuomo: one more parking ticket. (Hell Gate)
- Rich commuters want to helicopter in from Westchester. (W42ndSt)
- Officials in Ontario can be as dumb as their anti-bike counterparts in the United States. (Momentum)