Monday’s Headlines: Car Terror in Brooklyn Edition

We were safely in our beds at 3 a.m. early Sunday, but our friends at the Yeshiva World captured a truly frightful video of car drivers running roughshod on Avenue J.

First, the video:

Hours later, the outlet had a more complete report about what it dubbed the "out-of-control street takeover." Yeshiva World raised many questions about what the video depicted, yet never got an answer to its main query: Why did no police show up during the entire time when drivers were terrorizing the neighborhood? Nor did anyone explain why there were some people filming the scene in official-looking reflective vests.

But the outlet also made bizarre claim that this kind of thing — which has been going on all over the city for decades, as Yeshiva World points out — is only going to get worse.

"Residents say the lack of police presence shows how far public safety has deteriorated in recent years — and warn it will only get worse under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration," the website claimed, yet didn't quote anyone saying anything of the sort.

I'm not sure why Yeshiva World thinks a new mayor will do worse on this particular issue than the previous mayors, except for one thing that separates Zohran Kwame Mamdani from those 110 men.

The guy hasn't even taken office and he's already being blamed for not keeping the Jewish community safe. And that's what I call chutzpah.

