Friday’s Headlines: Flatbush Ave. Sees Red Edition

The Department of Transportation will paint the town — specifically Flatbush Avenue between Livingston Street and State Street — red this week, with work set to start on the agency's "bus-priority" vision for the busy corridor.

The B41, which runs on Flatbush Avenue, is one of the 10 busiest bus routes in the city, even with the strip's current snail-pace rush-hour speeds. DOT's project will add center-running red bus lanes in both direction and concrete bus boarding islands.

Naturally, some outlets reported the news as a "loss" of two lanes for drivers, but city officials, elected legislators and advocates are united in support of the project, which won't wrap up until next year (when someone other than Mayor Adams will likely be in charge at City Hall).

In other news: