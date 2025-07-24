Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Double Vigil Edition

With this much carnage, Wednesday featured two rallies for safe streets. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 24, 2025

Photo: Kevin Duggan|

Sunset Park residents, young and old agree: Third Avenue shouldn’t be a highway.

It's two times the anger.

Street safety activists held two vigils on Wednesday along two troubled streets to demand that Mayor Adams a) make good on his promise to make Third Avenue in Brooklyn safer and b) prevent more deaths on Canal Street in Manhattan — rallies that followed preventable fatal crashes at both known trouble spots.

First up, Sunset Park residents demanded Hizzoner implement a long-stalled plan to narrow the highway-like Third, which is also under an actual highway.

"We need this street to be safer for all of our children," a resident named Mathilde said in Spanish through a translator at the rally at 60th Street. "No one should have to be worried that their children are going to get hit by a car, just trying to cross the street."

Adams stalled a potential road diet on Third Avenue, between Prospect Avenue and 62nd Street proposed in 2023, following pushback by powerful local business interests, lead by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce.

"It’s unconscionable to drag your feet on proven street safety measures when you know that they work," said Elizabeth Adams, deputy director for public affairs at Transportation Alternatives.

About 100 people gathered at Canal and the Bowery.Photo: Gersh Kuntzman

Adams was also on hand seven hours later at the Manhattan Bridge entrance to Canal Street, where a driver killed two people in one of two crashes at the same intersection over the weekend — another location where the city has delayed a redesign.

"Sadly, our family is not the only family who is affected by tragedy at this location," said Sarah Witt, whose brother, Kevin Cruickshank, was killed by a driver on Saturday. "Twelve people have died at this intersection and it’s time for the city to protect its cyclists, its elderly and all of its residents.

"Kevin always loved New York City. He loved biking this city and he would want it to be safe for all," Witt added.

Sarah Witt, whose brother Kevin Cruickshank was killed on Canal Street, called on the city to make the street safe.Photo: Kevin Duggan

A friend of the late Manhattanite and cycling advocate said the city should stop waiting around and fix the corridor.

"To Mayor Adams and the DOT, Kevin would have said that all your studies are stupid. This is an easy fix. Install concrete barriers immediately and then install bollards," said Ron Gentile. Implementing a safety plan, Gentile added, "is the best way to honor him.”

A member of the advocacy group Families for Safe Streets put it plain as day.

"DOT has plans and they sit on shelves, people die, people are seriously injured in the meantime," said Kate Brockwehl. "Why play politics and delay, and delay, and delay, when you know that canal street in its current design is a public health emergency."

Another was more pointed: "Voters have no use for mayors who don’t care about safety," said Mary Beth Kelly. "Mayor Adams, we have no use for you."

In other news:

  • The NYPD said yesterday that cops had finally charged someone for killing 59-year-old Jose Galen in a crash we covered two years ago. The suspect, Timiko Young, 47, was charged only with leaving the scene of the crash. (NYDN)
  • Instacart threatened to sue the city if Mayor Adams signs the City Council's grocery delivery minimum wage law. (Crain's)
  • The W. 72nd Street subway stop will be down two elevators to make way "for new replacements." (I love the Upper West Side)
  • Mike Lawler won't run for governor. (NY Post)
  • Leftists debated and discussed Abundance. (The Dig)
  • And, finally, the MAGA equivalent of "For sale: Baby shoes. Never worn". Read all about it in the Daily News.

— Gersh Kuntzman and David Meyer

Kevin Duggan
@kduggan16

Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been covering New York since about 2017 after getting his masters in journalism from Dublin City University in Ireland. After some freelancing, he landed a job with Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He’s on Twitter at @kduggan16. And his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.

