Wednesday’s Headlines: Fix Canal Street Now

Street safety advocates will gather tonight at 6 p.m. at a vigil for the two victims of Saturday's horrendous crash on Canal Street and rally for looong overdue fixes to the blood-soaked sluice.

The event will take place at the Manhattan Bridge plaza where the span's highway-like road spills onto the Bowery at Canal, where Autumn Donna Ascencio Romero, 23, recklessly driving a stolen car, lost control and smashed into Kevin Cruickshank and May Kwok before briefly fleeing the scene, according to police. She was later apprehended and charged with multiple counts, including murder, manslaughter, leaving the scene and criminal possession of stolen property.

Speaking of the horrific crime, on Tuesday a judge ordered Romera held without bail, as Gothamist reported. (For info on the vigil, click here.)

In other news from a second consecutive slow day for the mainstream press:

Meet the Mets (fans): (From left): Gersh "Lefty" Kuntzman, "Delightful" Dave Colon, Sophia "The Franchise" Lebowitz, Nolan "The Bomber" Hicks, David "Oscar" Meyer, Kevin "Double Duty" Duggan and Emily "Auteur" Lipstein.

... and it continued well, as we gave the Department of Transportation a "standing O" for its Vision Zero house ad:

... and it even continued as the Mets beat the Angels in a 3-2 thriller.

But then ... disaster struck. The subway had a truly epic meltdown, with 7 trains going station to station (with 10-minute delays in between) and never making it to Manhattan for more than two hours, as Nolan Hicks shared with his stuck colleagues:

Note how no train made it past the last stop in Queens after 9:36 p.m.

But we all eventually made it home (two and a half hours after Ryne Stanek's last pitch induced a harmless Mike Trout popup) to post these headlines. (Queens resident David Meyer got home in mere minutes, having hopped a Citi Bike at Citi Field.)