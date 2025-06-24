Tuesday’s Headlines: Hot’lection Edition

Today is Election Day. Polls in New York City are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Please vote. And stay cool. Click here to find your polling site.

We don't make endorsements at Streetsblog, but members of the livable streets movement are more than happy to fill out your ballot for you. Just click here.

And speaking of which, there's a hysterical election game you can play on your phone.

In other news:

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch is really really really leaning into her war on micro-mobility. At a press conference in the Bronx — the latest stop on her and the mayor's "quality of life" rollout tour — the top cop made sure to emphasize the getaway vehicle in a horrific recent shooting. "They were not done," she said of the killer. "Fifteen minutes later, the same crew, same scooter [we think she meant "moped"], same gun. Opened fire into a playground full of children in Olinville. Their access to guns turned neighborhood disputes into deadly battlegrounds. Over the course of the investigations, we removed 15 illegal firearms from these defendants. They also had access to illegal scooters [we think she means "mopeds"], which, as we see so often with these crews, were used as tools of violent crime. Just last week, we crushed several hundred such mopeds and scooters, just a fraction of the 62,000-plus that we have seized since Mayor Adams took office. These vehicles are used to evade police and carry out shootings in broad daylight." Now do cars, Commissioner; there's a reason that movies often feature a "getaway car." The Daily News coverage played up the crime, not the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Tisch is blocking cops from doing improv! ( NY Times

The F and M are switching roles between Manhattan and Queens. ( NYDN

Housing proposals are taking a beating on the Brooklyn waterfront ( NY Times ) and on Elizabeth Street ( NY Times ).

This Bud's for you, subway riders! ( The City

The Times did a profile on U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, but the War on Cars had the perfect take:

Ah, yes. What everyone wants the newspaper of record to focus on in its coverage of the man in charge of the nation's airports, highways, trains and general transportation network. — The War on Cars (@thewaroncars.bsky.social) 2025-06-23T16:41:18.371Z

A truck driver crashed into a building in Midtown. But, sure, let's have a full NYPD/City Council war on bikes. ( Patch

As we mentioned yesterday, the MTA is going to buy nice railcars for the suburbs. ( NYDN

A cheaper AirTrain? Let's do this every day. ( NY Post

The bikelash has come to cyclist-friendly Piermont. ( Reddit

Cops, with help from the feds, have finally collared the burglary suspect who killed cyclist Amanda Servedio in Queens last year as he fled from a high-speed police chase. Why were the feds involved? The guy has mob ties ( NY Post ). We sent our Summer Specialist Jonah Schwarz to the perp walk, and he got this indelible image of Bekim Fiseku, who is charged with murder, despite the NYPD's role in the crash: