2025 Mayoral Election

Monday Video: Polls Are Open — Here’s a Primer

We sent Emily Lipstein and Ilan Cardenas-Silverstein into the belly of the beast to make sense of last week's debate.

12:02 AM EDT on June 16, 2025

Sometimes, Democrats fall all over themselves to boost their bona-fides on social programs or green energy.

And then sometimes, they fall all over themselves trying to sound more like Eric Adams ... who isn't even a Democrat, and, based on his actions over the last six weeks (and especially on Friday), certainly isn't a pro-biking mayor.

We sent Emily Lipstein and Ilan Cardenas-Silverstein into the belly of the beast — last week's debate — to offer this concise and compelling YouTube short.

Remember, polls are open for early voting. Click here for information.

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

