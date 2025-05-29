Thursday’s Headlines: The Loudest Voices Edition

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says she launched her criminal crackdown on cyclists last month because the "single biggest complaint" she hears is about bicycles.

And maybe that's true. But given that 99.6 percent of pedestrian injuries are caused by the drivers of cars and trucks (according to the NYPD's own stats), it's time for Tisch to hear the truth.

Which is where you come in. Every month, each NYPD precinct holds a "community council" meeting to hear from the public about issues in the neighborhood. We've been to plenty of them; they are typically filled with concerned neighbors who tend to have more years, wealth and time on their hands than their busier neighbors. And they're often very cranky about the things they don't understand, like why people want to get around on bikes safely, or why roadways should be configured for anyone other than car drivers.

But now, thanks to our Summer Specialist Jonah Schwarz, our Streetsblog calendar has now been updated with the dates and locations of all of the precinct community council meetings so that you can let Commissioner Tisch hear some other opinions.

And maybe next year, she'll refocus her agency's attention on the real problem on the streets, saying, "Reckless driving is the single-biggest complaint I hear."

In other news: