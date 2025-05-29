Thursday’s Headlines: The Loudest Voices Edition

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says she launched her criminal crackdown on cyclists last month because the "single biggest complaint" she hears is about bicycles.
And maybe that's true. But given that 99.6 percent of pedestrian injuries are caused by the drivers of cars and trucks (according to the NYPD's own stats), it's time for Tisch to hear the truth.
Which is where you come in. Every month, each NYPD precinct holds a "community council" meeting to hear from the public about issues in the neighborhood. We've been to plenty of them; they are typically filled with concerned neighbors who tend to have more years, wealth and time on their hands than their busier neighbors. And they're often very cranky about the things they don't understand, like why people want to get around on bikes safely, or why roadways should be configured for anyone other than car drivers.
But now, thanks to our Summer Specialist Jonah Schwarz, our Streetsblog calendar has now been updated with the dates and locations of all of the precinct community council meetings so that you can let Commissioner Tisch hear some other opinions.
And maybe next year, she'll refocus her agency's attention on the real problem on the streets, saying, "Reckless driving is the single-biggest complaint I hear."
In other news:
- It's one thing to have a loud voice, but money is the real megaphone. Not content to limit itself to supporting the criminalization effort of Commissioner Tisch, the hyper-wealthy Tisch family is throwing its weight (and cash) behind a candidate for an East Side Council seat who is running partly on the e-bike issue. (Crain's)
- TRO, TRO again: That judge's order restraining the Trump administration from retaliating against New York City and State for congestion pricing is going to last much longer than just til June 9. (NYDN, Gothamist)
- Get a load of Council Member Chris Marte swiping his rival's campaign filer. That's a no-no. (NYDN)
- Speaking of campaigns, mayoral hopeful Zorhan Mamdani is cutting into Andrew Cuomo's lead, according to the Post. Perhaps we are playing a role with our top-quality coverage?
- Most outlets skipped the Council's passage of a rezoning on Atlantic Avenue, but the Times weighed in. We've covered it extensively because of the impact on transportation.
- Well, at least we have a vibrant press in this city! The Post's take on the Brooklyn Democratic machine's war on the Bedford Avenue bike lane was, how you say, very different from ours!
- Hells Kitchen residents are pissed that the Department of Transportation is slow-walking more space for pedestrians on Ninth Avenue. Our sources say nothing nefarious is going on, but the agency just has limited resources. Hmm. (W42St)
- AI to the rescue ... of the MTA's PR effort? (The City)
- Cell service on the G? It's coming sooner than ... a G train. (amNY)
- Kudos to the DOT for completing some of its Harlem River Greenway project. Agency staffer Vin Barone provided some nifty before and afters (and Gothamist covered):