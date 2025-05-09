Friday’s Headlines: Habemus Knicksum Edition

All of New York was going gaga for the Knicks and the first American pope yesterday — and sometimes both at the same time.

But we're not on the sports or the religion desk, so let's get to our news:

The latest outlet to cover the NYPD's criminalization of minor traffic infractions committed by cyclists is Leg Day , which featured our own Kevin Duggan.

Gothamist followed our scoop that the Adams administration was once again playing politics with a street safety project, this time in Sunset Park.

Speaking of politics and street safety, there's a Council candidate from Brooklyn who is running against a bike lane. ( Gothamist

The Washington Post got to the heart of the issue of car-dependence in America: housing costs.

Cops arrested the driver who, they say, killed a beloved Bronx football coach. ( NYDN

Speed cameras are coming to bridge and tunnels, Gothamist reported, but the Post said it's just a money grab.

Well, that money at least goes for something: A train service to the Rockaways will be restored on May 19. ( amNY

More cuts are coming to the front office at Amtrak, the national public rail service that car manufacturer Elon Musk says should be privatized. ( Reuters

Of course, if you're Amtrak, a payroll scam doesn't look very good right now. ( NY Post

We liked Jena Friedman's recent "Shouts and Murmurs" contribution in The New Yorker , where she joked that under President Trump, a Customs form for American citizens hoping to re-enter the country might ask, "While abroad, did you participate in any activities that might be considered seditious, such as: A bike ride in a dynamic city with clean air and a functioning infrastructure?" Seditious, indeed.

New York City was expecting a tourism boom ... and then came the election of Donald Trump. ( NY Times

