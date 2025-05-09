Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Habemus Knicksum Edition

It was a big day yesterday, but we're not on the sports or the religion desk, so let's get to our news.

12:55 AM EDT on May 9, 2025

Lots to celebrate.

All of New York was going gaga for the Knicks and the first American pope yesterday — and sometimes both at the same time.

But we're not on the sports or the religion desk, so let's get to our news:

  • The latest outlet to cover the NYPD's criminalization of minor traffic infractions committed by cyclists is Leg Day, which featured our own Kevin Duggan.
  • Gothamist followed our scoop that the Adams administration was once again playing politics with a street safety project, this time in Sunset Park.
  • Speaking of politics and street safety, there's a Council candidate from Brooklyn who is running against a bike lane. (Gothamist)
  • The Washington Post got to the heart of the issue of car-dependence in America: housing costs.
  • Cops arrested the driver who, they say, killed a beloved Bronx football coach. (NYDN)
  • Speed cameras are coming to bridge and tunnels, Gothamist reported, but the Post said it's just a money grab.
  • Well, that money at least goes for something: A train service to the Rockaways will be restored on May 19. (amNY)
  • More cuts are coming to the front office at Amtrak, the national public rail service that car manufacturer Elon Musk says should be privatized. (Reuters)
  • Of course, if you're Amtrak, a payroll scam doesn't look very good right now. (NY Post)
  • We liked Jena Friedman's recent "Shouts and Murmurs" contribution in The New Yorker, where she joked that under President Trump, a Customs form for American citizens hoping to re-enter the country might ask, "While abroad, did you participate in any activities that might be considered seditious, such as: A bike ride in a dynamic city with clean air and a functioning infrastructure?" Seditious, indeed.
  • New York City was expecting a tourism boom ... and then came the election of Donald Trump. (NY Times)
  • Speaking of President Trump, he's both anti-bike and anti-gay:
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

