Tuesday’s Headlines: More Good News on Crashes Edition

Great minds think alike: Gothamist followed our coverage of the decline in crashes in Midtown and Lower Manhattan due to congestion pricing. Hat tip to newcomer Joe Hong, whose story had much better graphics than mine did (I'm old!).

But who needs flashy charts and big words when the facts speak for themselves: there have been 218 fewer collisions — a 13-percent reduction — in the congestion relief zone compared to the same period last year.

That safety benefit is no small thing and it's something we keep reminding federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as he tries to undo congestion pricing. Here's hoping the 218 people who didn't get injured, severely maimed or killed in crashes this year tell him, too. Call him at (202) 366-4000.

