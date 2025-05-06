Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: More Good News on Crashes Edition

Congestion pricing is working ... part 329. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on May 6, 2025

Photo: Gersh Kuntzman with the Streetsblog Photoshop Desk|

Cars are fading from the congestion relief zone. And so are crashes.

Great minds think alike: Gothamist followed our coverage of the decline in crashes in Midtown and Lower Manhattan due to congestion pricing. Hat tip to newcomer Joe Hong, whose story had much better graphics than mine did (I'm old!).

But who needs flashy charts and big words when the facts speak for themselves: there have been 218 fewer collisions — a 13-percent reduction — in the congestion relief zone compared to the same period last year.

That safety benefit is no small thing and it's something we keep reminding federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as he tries to undo congestion pricing. Here's hoping the 218 people who didn't get injured, severely maimed or killed in crashes this year tell him, too. Call him at (202) 366-4000.

In other news:

  • It's getting a bit embarrassing, but I was in The New Yorker (again), quoted as a source in Zach Helfand's excellent story on parking psychosis. True, they cut out my line about how car ownership reeks of privilege, but otherwise, I was pleased with my performance (of course, I always am when Remnick calls). (New Yorker)
  • Looks like Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue has finally gotten fed up with a mayor who doesn't bother to even pretend to properly fund her agency. (Gothamist, The City)
  • A Queens judge refused to abide by a classic NIMBY argument against a bike lane in Long Island City. Now, will DOT get it done? (Gothamist)
  • Please don't shoot delivery workers — or anyone — who is just asking for directions! (NYDN, NY Times)
  • Coming soon: More Citi Bike docks that charge electric bikes (to reduce the amount of battery-swapping). (NYDN, amNY)
  • In case you missed it, we posted the answers to Question 2 in our mayoral questionnaire yesterday. Question 3 is on the homepage right now. I mean, it's no Ella Emhoff endorsement, but then again, what is?
  • Do you think NYC should implement more bike-only streets in high-traffic areas? Take amNY's poll.
  • Real ID mania is sweeping the land. (NYDN)
  • Manhattanhenge is back on May 28 and July 12. (NY Post)
  • Better bus stops are coming. (amNY)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Traffic Enforcement

As NYPD’s Criminal Crackdown on Cyclists Expands, It Grows More Absurd: Victims

The new policy has unleashed the worst instincts of individual cops — including one cop who allegedly entrapped a cyclist.

May 6, 2025
2025 Mayoral Election Q&A

Decision 2025: Mayoral Candidates Answer Our Question 3

How would you make streets in your district safer for walking and biking? And the answers are...

May 6, 2025
NYPD

NYPD’s Red Light Criminalization Marks ‘Obscene’ Escalation: Advocates

The dangers of NYPD's new policy are vast. Here's the second installment of our ongoing series on a quiet change in police practices.

May 5, 2025
MTA

No, Gov. Hochul Hasn’t ‘Fully Funded’ the MTA Capital Plan

We'd sure hate to see this debt bomb go off.

May 5, 2025
See all posts