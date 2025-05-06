Tuesday’s Headlines: More Good News on Crashes Edition

Great minds think alike: Gothamist followed our coverage of the decline in crashes in Midtown and Lower Manhattan due to congestion pricing. Hat tip to newcomer Joe Hong, whose story had much better graphics than mine did (I'm old!).
But who needs flashy charts and big words when the facts speak for themselves: there have been 218 fewer collisions — a 13-percent reduction — in the congestion relief zone compared to the same period last year.
That safety benefit is no small thing and it's something we keep reminding federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as he tries to undo congestion pricing. Here's hoping the 218 people who didn't get injured, severely maimed or killed in crashes this year tell him, too. Call him at (202) 366-4000.
- It's getting a bit embarrassing, but I was in The New Yorker (again), quoted as a source in Zach Helfand's excellent story on parking psychosis. True, they cut out my line about how car ownership reeks of privilege, but otherwise, I was pleased with my performance (of course, I always am when Remnick calls). (New Yorker)
- Looks like Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue has finally gotten fed up with a mayor who doesn't bother to even pretend to properly fund her agency. (Gothamist, The City)
- A Queens judge refused to abide by a classic NIMBY argument against a bike lane in Long Island City. Now, will DOT get it done? (Gothamist)
- Please don't shoot delivery workers — or anyone — who is just asking for directions! (NYDN, NY Times)
- Coming soon: More Citi Bike docks that charge electric bikes (to reduce the amount of battery-swapping). (NYDN, amNY)
In case you missed it, we posted the answers to Question 2 in our mayoral questionnaire yesterday. Question 3 is on the homepage right now.
- Real ID mania is sweeping the land. (NYDN)
- Manhattanhenge is back on May 28 and July 12. (NY Post)
- Better bus stops are coming. (amNY)