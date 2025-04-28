Monday’s Headlines: City Hall vs. the Super Speeders Edition

Council Member Yusef Salaam (D-Harlem) will rally with advocates outside City Hall on Monday morning in support of his City Council resolution endorsing state-mandated "speed limiter" tech for reckless "super-speeder" drivers.

It's up to Albany to pass the "Stop Super Speeders" bill, which would require the installation of the automated speed control technology on the cars of recidivist speed and red light offenders.

Virginia and D.C. have similar laws on the books already. Just 1.5 percent of drivers cause 21 percent of pedestrian deaths.

The support of Salaam and the City Council puts more even pressure on Gov. Hochul and legislative leaders in Albany to take action against drivers with histories of reckless and unsafe driving.

The rally starts at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall Park. One of Salaam's constituents, the father of 13-year-old Niyell McCrorey, killed by an SUV driver last year, will speak at the event.

