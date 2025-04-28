Monday’s Headlines: City Hall vs. the Super Speeders Edition

Council Member Yusef Salaam (D-Harlem) will rally with advocates outside City Hall on Monday morning in support of his City Council resolution endorsing state-mandated "speed limiter" tech for reckless "super-speeder" drivers.
It's up to Albany to pass the "Stop Super Speeders" bill, which would require the installation of the automated speed control technology on the cars of recidivist speed and red light offenders.
Virginia and D.C. have similar laws on the books already. Just 1.5 percent of drivers cause 21 percent of pedestrian deaths.
The support of Salaam and the City Council puts more even pressure on Gov. Hochul and legislative leaders in Albany to take action against drivers with histories of reckless and unsafe driving.
The rally starts at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall Park. One of Salaam's constituents, the father of 13-year-old Niyell McCrorey, killed by an SUV driver last year, will speak at the event.
In other news:
- Vancouver tragedy: A driver rammed into a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada over the weekend, killing 11 people. (AP, CBC)
- Congestion pricing is "surprisingly popular," the American Prospect says.
- Sean Duffy brought his fact-averse anti-congestion pricing tour to the New York Post on Saturday. The paper of course gobbled it right up.
- Gov. Hochul is pulling $1.3 billion from the Penn Station renovation project after the feds forced the state off the project. (NY Post)
- Amtrak's track record with big projects isn't necessarily something to write home about. (Gothamist)
- A driver killed a 57-year-old pedestrian in Manhattan on Wednesday. (Patch)
- ... and in Queens on Friday, where a motorcyclist killed a 23-year-old woman at 2:20 a.m. on Friday. (Daily News)
- Behçet Deluoğlu, an acclaimed Turkish-American butcher, succumbed to injuries suffered when a driver hit him on foot in Brooklyn earlier this month. (ABDPOST.com)
- The three candidates for City Council on Staten Island are fighting over who loves Trump the most. (NY1)
- Queens prosecutors charged 42-year-old Jorden Rosen for murder after he struck and killed a motorcyclists in an alleged fit of road rage. (Daily News)
- Celestin: It's past time to lower the cost of a Citi Bike ride. (Vital City)
- "Car-free Earth Day" closed 54 streets across the five boroughs. (Daily News, NY1)