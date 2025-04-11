Friday Video: The Only Congestion Pricing Explainer You Need (Except Ours)

In case you haven't been paying attention, congestion pricing is both working and under fire from the Trump administration.

We've been covering it better than anyone, but we were pleased to see our Climate Town friend Rollie Williams jump on board with some coverage of his own. And his summary at the very top of the video is just pitch perfect:

"Congestion pricing. Basically, if you want to drive your car into one of the most congested cities on the planet, now you pay a toll. And wouldn't you know it, it's working really well. But then President Trump stepped in and issued an executive tweet to stop the policy. ... And now we're going to court to see if a states' rights, small-government president can big government a state's right away."

It's must-see TV — and a perfect summary for U.S. DOT Sec. Sean Duffy, whose public comments suggest he doesn't understand why there's congestion or what to do about it: