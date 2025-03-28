Friday’s Headlines: Crime vs. ‘Crime’ Edition

A new policy paper from the Vera Institute of Justice dropped yesterday afternoon with the campaign-season headline, "Five Big Ideas for New York City’s Next Mayor to Deliver Safety, Accountability, and Justice."

Beyond its public safety prescriptions, the paper reminds us that even though crime is down — it is almost back down to where it was before the pandemic — a sizable portion of New Yorkers still use the word "unsafe" to describe this city, which by all metrics is actually the safest big city in the nation.

But let's focus on the situation underground, where crime is, indeed, falling, yet discomfort at the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime remains.

Where does that discomfort come from? The reports asks us to confront some harsh realities: There are hundreds if not thousands of people sheltering in the subway system and this creates disorder. And, the report says bluntly, "New York City lags behind [other cities] in creative solutions to address [this] disorder."

Help is on the way — the MTA is expanding its successful Subway Co-Response Outreach Teams or SCOUT program that helps connect the homeless or mentally ill to services. But the report argues that "we need to invest far more," which isn't apparently what policymakers at the federal level want to hear right now.

What do most New Yorkers think should be done? That's a tricky one because Vera's report included only a poll of Democratic voters. Of those, 55 percent said the city should "deploy trained experts to get New Yorkers who are homeless or in crisis connected to help," while 33 percent blamed "soft-on-crime politicians" who don't understand that "we need to get tough on crime."

If you add in the independents and Republicans in this town, it stands to reason that a small majority of New Yorkers may favor the "tough-on-crime" route, even though we need to acknowledge that it would likely on succeed in cleansing the subways of needy people we don't want to see on our daily commute. The problem will persist, albeit elsewhere.

That said, we certainly know where U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stands on this; he claimed last week that Gov. Hochul needs only "36 hours" of that tough-on-crime approach to fix the "shithole" (his word) subway. If she doesn't, he'll withhold funding, four million daily commuters be damned.

Will the Vera report achieve its goal of influencing the mayor's race? Who knows? But here's hoping it at least provokes a wider debate on how to eliminate the perception of crime and the reality of subway "disorder" in a way that doesn't merely dump needy people on the street.

