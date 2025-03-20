Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Speed limits

DOT Rolls Out Four New 20 MPH Speed Limit Zones

Four more New York City neighborhoods will become 20 mph speed limit zones this year, city officials said on Wednesday.

12:03 AM EDT on March 20, 2025

Photo: Kevin Duggan|

Washington Street in DUMBO is now part of a regional slow zone.

Slow your rolls.

The city Department of Transportation will lower the speed limit to 20 miles per hour in four more neighborhoods this spring, taking advantage of new powers granted by the state last year, the Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.

Joining Lower Manhattan below Canal Street, the new slow zones are:

  • DUMBO in Brooklyn
  • City Island in the Bronx
  • Broad Channel in Queens
  • New Brighton in Staten Island.

The slow zones range in size from almost half a mile (the entirety of City Island is 0.42 square miles long) to 0.18 square miles in DUMBO. DOT chose the zones based on "well-defined geographic boundaries" and the areas having more pedestrian activity than nearby areas, the agency said.

In DUMBO, a piece of the BQE is carved out of the slow zone, while in Staten Island, the speed limit will remain 30 mph on Richmond Terrace, the northern border of the slow zone.

DOT plans to lower the speed limit in 250 street segments citywide by the end of this year, with a special emphasis on streets in front of schools, open streets and shared streets.

Since the end of 2024, the agency has used its powers under the so-called Sammy's Law to reduce the speed limit on street segments in 70 locations citywide, officials said. In September, the agency announced a 20 mph speed limit zone for every local street in Manhattan south of Canal Street. The speed limit on West Street, which feeds into the West Side Highway and the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel went from 30 to 25 mph as part of that rollout.

Earlier this month, Brooklyn Community Board 1, nearly four dozen community groups plus area electeds asked DOT to consider a Greenpoint and Williamsburg as the first non-Manhattan slow zone, but that slice of Brooklyn wasn't including in Wednesday's announcement. But Council Member Lincoln Restler, who also represents DUMBO, had hosannas for DOT nonetheless.

"I'm pleased that DOT will be implementing Brooklyn's first Regional Slow Zone in DUMBO — a neighborhood densely crowded with pedestrian foot traffic," Restler said in a quote accompanying DOT's announcement. "I hope this step advances realization of Sammy's Law and a citywide 20 mph speed limit."

Street safety advocates praised the expansion of the slow zones to boroughs other than Manhattan, and urged DOT keep its foot on the gas when it comes to picking places to slow down drivers.

"The regional slow zones are a good first step, but that there are additional community boards that have asked for this and they should be a focal point of Round 2, especially in areas with a good alchemy of elected official, community board and grassroots support," said Jackson Chabot, the director of advocacy and organizing at Open Plans, which shares a parent organization with Streetsblog.

The exact boundaries of the new slow zones can be seen in these pictures:

Dotted lines indicate roadways where the speed limit will NOT drop to 20 miles per hour.Maps: DOT

          DOT isn't lowering speed limits just for fun. Reams of research has shown that slowing cars down has a major impact on whether a crash victim will be terribly maimed after being hit by a driver.

          For instance, when a driver traveling at 30 mph hits a pedestrians, there's a 45-percent chance they suffer a serious injury — but that drops to just 5 percent when the car is traveling at 20 mph.

          The state legislature gave the city the right to lower its speed limits last year after a years-long fight in Albany. The law was championed by supporters under the name "Sammy's Law" for Sammy Cohen Eckstein, a 12-year-old killed by a speeding driver on Prospect Park West in 2013.

          The legislation authorized New York City to lower speed limits on individual streets and zones across the city. However, DOT can't unilaterally lower the citywide speed limit to 20 miles per hour without the approval of the City Council.

          Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is running for mayor, has so far declined to bring a citywide 20 mph speed limit to a vote.

          Dave Colon
          @davecoIon

          Dave Colon is a reporter from Long Beach, a barrier island off of the coast of Long Island that you can bike to from the city. It’s a real nice ride.  He’s previously been the editor of Brokelyn, a reporter at Gothamist, a freelance reporter and delivered freshly baked bread by bike.

          Stay in touch

          Sign up for our free newsletter

          More from Streetsblog New York City

          congestion pricing

          Congestion Pricing’s Big Winner? Bus Riders

          Buses move faster in and around New York City ever since congestion pricing kicked in — spurring MTA officials to tweak some route schedules.

          March 20, 2025
          Today's Headlines

          Thursday’s Headlines: Bye Bye, MetroCard Edition

          The MTA will stop selling MetroCards by the end of 2025 after 32 years. Plus more news.

          March 20, 2025
          Congestion Pricing

          Foot Traffic Data Shows New Yorkers Aren’t Avoiding Manhattan After Congestion Pricing

          City data shows that more people, not less, are coming into Manhattan since the launch of congestion pricing.

          March 19, 2025
          Today's Headlines

          Wednesday’s Headlines: Stand Your Ground Edition

          MTA Chairman Janno Lieber still has no plans to turn off the congestion pricing cameras — to hell with Donald Trump. Plus more news.

          March 19, 2025
          See all posts