Friday Video

Friday Video: A Very Cogent Argument Against E-Bike Registration

... And it's from a Canadian (he's so polite!).

12:03 AM EST on March 7, 2025

Frontwards or backwards, it’s the magic word.

Leave it to a Canadian to — politely — show New Yorkers the flaws of Council Member Bob Holden's bill to register every form of mobility with a motor.

It's a must-watch video for the "common sense" crowd that feels that e-bike registration would make roadways safer because it shows that there's no evidence of that and, in fact, evidence of the opposite.

And say the magic word with host Nic Laporte: "Infrastructure."

"This bill in New York is a ham-fisted attempt to push back on the current active transportation movement that is literally feelings over facts and does not aim to address the root causes" of unsafe streets, he argues.

Streetsblog

This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

