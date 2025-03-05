Wednesday’s Headlines: Take a Bike Edition

Who needs a car?

I was biking home on the gorgeous Fourth Avenue protected bike lane on Tuesday when I spotted this musician biking ... with a Sousaphone!

Naturally, I asked the obvious question:

"People probably always tell you to get a car, right?"

"Yes," said the artist (I didn't get their name because I'm a journalist first and a human being second). "But this is how I go to gigs!"

The encounter reminded me of all the people always saying, "But I need my car...!"

Really? Here's me at Costco the other day:

The man. The myth. The bungee cords.

Am I saying that you never need a car? Of course not! No one is saying that there aren't times when a car is a great tool. For instance, the other day, I helped my recently divorced friend move a huge table from Park Slope to Williamsburg and, yes, we put it into the trunk of his mini-van. (Sidebar: Moving divorced friends is the subject of Jimmy and the Jaywalkers' new hit, "Moving Day.")

But do you need your car for every single trip? Take it from a Sousaphone player — you don't!

