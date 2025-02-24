Monday’s Headlines: Kathy, Don and the Congestion Cordon Edition

Gov. Hochul made her case for congestion pricing directly to President Trump on Friday night in Washington — to no avail.

Trump told The Post's Michael Goodwin she failed to convince him.

“It was a very cordial meeting and she brought me a brochure with data about the effect of the new tax... It's something she thinks is good," the president told Goodwin. But, he said, "I don’t see how I can back off."

Per Goodwin, Trump also rattled off a punch of New York Post-style claims that supposedly prove the toll's got to go — including baseless assertions that the toll hurts the "guy [who] comes to fix your television" (who almost certainly will earn more money thanks to less traffic) and that "nobody wants to go" to Manhattan because of the toll (most people take the train to Manhattan, where businesses like Broadway are booming in the congestion pricing era).

Worst of all, Trump reportedly parroted to Hochul The Post's bogus claim that the MTA loses more money to fare and toll evasion that congestion pricing will raise — a claim the MTA slammed as "egregious and misleading" last month.

Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Hochul described the meeting as not "adversarial."

"I wanted to take my case to him directly and let him see the benefits of this program, because our city is paralyzed with gridlock, and we had a path forward to be able to make the city move again, and it's working," the governor said. (Click here for the full transcript.)

"I wanted to just have that opportunity to convey that, but I don't know that we're very persuasive on that front, but that's okay. The people in my state need to know I'm willing to take the fight wherever I have to."

Back here in New York City, congestion pricing supporters rallied in Manhattan against Trump's illegal bid to kill the program. Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms was there to document the raucous, energizing rally. Watch below on YouTube:

