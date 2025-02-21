Friday’s Headlines: Dizzoner The Mayor Edition

As with most news coming out Washington these days, Mayor Adams has declined to express a view on President Trump's attempt to "cancel" congestion pricing. He also hasn't taken so-called "off-topic" questions from the local press corps since Feb. 5. Streetsblog's Kevin Duggan was in the Bronx on Thursday to try to break both those spells — to no avail. Watch via TikTok below:
That's right — a very grumpy looking mayor not only ignored Duggan's plea for his take on Trump's war on New York City, but also a question from PIX11's Henry Rossoff about Gov. Hochul's push to reduce some of the mayor's powers to create "guardrails" around his collaboration with the federal government.
Read more about Hizzoner's vanishing act here on Streetsblog, as well as in amNewYork. Reporter Katie Honan from TheCity-dot-NYC called out Adams's press strategy in response to our video:
As bad as things are for the mayor, they're also not great for New Yorkers — who in addition to be subjected to a multi-pronged assault by the White House also face the threat of more cars, more pollution and less funding for transit.
In related news, Trump White House Counselor Alina Habba — who appeared on Fox Business on Thursday to attack congestion relief — is married to a man who owns more than a dozen parking garages in the tolling zone, Streetsblog's Nolan Hicks reported.
In other congestion pricing news:
- The Times, Post, Gothamist and amNewYork all offered explainers about what's going on with congestion pricing. You can read Streetsblog's here.
- We missed it yesterday, but the Daily News came out with a fiery editorial bashing Trump's anti-congestion pricing bid and assuring its readers that New York will win in court: "The TBTA alone can cancel [congestion pricing]," the paper's editorial board wrote, "which is why President Trump was pressuring Hochul to stop the tolls, as only New York has that power."
- MTA CEO Janno Lieber is the man of the moment. (NY Times, NY1)
- Urban noise guru Arline Bronzaft, who is nothing less than a living legend: "Fewer cars in New York City, less traffic, less air pollution and less traffic noise." (Quiet Coalition)
- New York Post letter-to-the-editor writers and men- and women-on-the-street love POTUS trying to end congestion pricing — but at least one knows Trump's call to scrap bike lanes is a "terrible idea" that will push cyclists onto the sidewalk. The Post's coverage was replete with misinfo — including an easily disproven claim that taxis are making less money.
- Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer is no surprise on the list of "Democrats" cheering on the president's illegal move to override New York state law and the FHWA's legislated authority. But he also wants his toll money back. (Gothamist)
- Riders Alliance's Pearlstein: "We enthusiastically expect that we will prevail" in court. (NY1)
- CBS News found a diner owner who's both for and against congestion pricing — it's a "blessing" for his commute and an alleged hit on his Manhattan business. "The team is now focused on attracting more tourists," CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge said.
In other other news:
- Restaurant owners feel "extorted" by mayor and City Council's overly bureaucratic and cumbersome permanent outdoor dining program. (NY Post)
- The $11-billion boondoggle East Side Access terminal started falling apart before it even opened. (Curbed)
- It's time for the new Queens bus network! (NY1)
- The City Planning Commission approved zoning changes to make way for a casino outside Citi Field. (QNS)
- The mayor will finally attend a mayoral candidate forum alongside his many challengers next week. (Daily News)
- Just checking in on the racial gaffe (?) of the Republican who thinks he'll waltz into the Governor's Mansion next year. (Newsweek, News12 Hudson Valley)