Friday’s Headlines: Dizzoner The Mayor Edition

As with most news coming out Washington these days, Mayor Adams has declined to express a view on President Trump's attempt to "cancel" congestion pricing. He also hasn't taken so-called "off-topic" questions from the local press corps since Feb. 5. Streetsblog's Kevin Duggan was in the Bronx on Thursday to try to break both those spells — to no avail. Watch via TikTok below:

@streetsblognyc It’s been 16 days since Mayor Eric Adams has made himself available for questions from the press. And we’re still waiting! On Thursday, Streetsblog’s Kevin Duggan went to a presser for Mayor Adams’s announcement about public safety and quality of life issues in the Bronx and tried to ask about Trump’s move to axe congestion pricing. It didn’t go well. congestionpricing nyc nypd news adams mayoradams ericadams newyorkcity streetsblog urbanism cities newyork thebronx ♬ original sound - Streetsblog NYC - Streetsblog NYC

That's right — a very grumpy looking mayor not only ignored Duggan's plea for his take on Trump's war on New York City, but also a question from PIX11's Henry Rossoff about Gov. Hochul's push to reduce some of the mayor's powers to create "guardrails" around his collaboration with the federal government.

Read more about Hizzoner's vanishing act here on Streetsblog, as well as in amNewYork. Reporter Katie Honan from TheCity-dot-NYC called out Adams's press strategy in response to our video:

As bad as things are for the mayor, they're also not great for New Yorkers — who in addition to be subjected to a multi-pronged assault by the White House also face the threat of more cars, more pollution and less funding for transit.

In related news, Trump White House Counselor Alina Habba — who appeared on Fox Business on Thursday to attack congestion relief — is married to a man who owns more than a dozen parking garages in the tolling zone, Streetsblog's Nolan Hicks reported.

In other congestion pricing news:

In other other news: