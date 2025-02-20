Thursday’s Headlines: King Donald the First Edition

President Trump not only killed congestion pricing on Wednesday, as first reported by the Post, but he and the White House also pronounced him "king."

The president first anointed himself as monarch on Truth Social...

Hell to the king. Photo: Truth Social

... before the White House put out an image of Trump as a king on its official Instagram page:

What the...?!

The main news was covered by every outlet (including the Times, NYDN, Axios, Hell Gate, NY Mag, The City, The Hill, amNY), plus there were some worthy sidebars:

Of course, social media is where the best takes played out, starting, of course,

We especially liked this video from the Barstool Sports guy — who really gets it!

And then there was a great take by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who seems to be the only Garden State leader (including its newspapers) with any credibility at this point:

Mayoral wannabe Whitney Tilson echoed that.

About the only local elected official who didn't have anything to say about the demise of congestion pricing was President Trump's man in New York, Mayor Adams:

For the record, NYC Mayor Eric Adams doesn't seem all that bothered by President Trump's monarchial move to end congestion pricing. Per statement just now from City Hall: — Gersh Kuntzman (@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T21:04:31.207Z

Even the city's former DOT commissioner showed up Hizzoner:

For some in positions of power, the greatest fear isn't that a major policy might fail, but that it might prove wildly successful. Today's move to halt congestion pricing says nothing about transportation or economics—but everything about the people who oversee them. www.nytimes.com/2025/02/19/n... — Janette Sadik-Khan (@jskstreet.bsky.social) 2025-02-19T19:06:23.294Z

In other news: